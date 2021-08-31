The Hornets plan to bounce back against the Biloxi Indians

The Poplarville Hornets want to earn the first win of the season, evening out the team’s record, with a win over the Biloxi Indians this Friday night.

Poplarville is coming off a hard 21-13 loss to Picayune last Friday.

On Sept. 3 the Hornets will be going up against skilled wide receivers and 2021 Clarion Ledger Football Dandy Dozen winner defensive end R.J. Moss. Poplarville has their own Dandy Dozen winner on the defensive side in linebacker Khalid Moore. Both players are top seniors in the state and are expected to have big games this Friday night.

The keys for Poplarville achieving a win at home are to “cut down on the mistakes and clean up the mistakes we made on Friday,” said Head Coach Jay Beech.

The Hornets will be on the road again, this time traveling to Biloxi on Friday Sept. 3. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.