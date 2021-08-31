expand
September 1, 2021

The Blue Devils ready to get back on the field

By David Thornton

Published 5:37 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Tuesday will be the Blue Devils’ second practice, which means a late start due to the entire Pearl River County School District being shut down to a high number of COVID cases at the start of the school year. When the team gets to play the first game of the season, Head Coach Jacob Owens is excited to be back on the field. This week however, the team will be prepping for their game against the Live Oak Eagles on Sept. 10. Live Oak is a large 5A school that puts a lot of support into their football program. The Eagles have a lot of depth on their team but Coach Owens and his team are ready to play Blue Devil football. Owens wants his team to play tough and with great passion and energy.

“We’re ready to have an opponent, we’ve been focused on ourselves since November. We’re ready to beat somebody,” said Owens.

The Blue Devils will be at home against the Live Oak Eagles Friday Sept 10. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

