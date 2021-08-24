PRC Blue Devils expected to miss first 2 games

Football for the Pearl River Central Blue Devils is put on hold this week due to a COVID outbreak requiring the PRC School District to transition to virtual learning until Aug. 29.

The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Hancock Friday night, but that game and the Sept. 3 game vs. Poplarville will be forfeited.

“It sucks, you put all this time and preparation in and the opportunity gets taken away,” said Head Coach Jacob Owen.

The Blue Devil coaching staff continues to meet with their players everyday via Google Classroom in an effort to stay as mentally sharp as they can, but the physical preparation is left on the players.

“They have to hold themselves accountable, go out and run, and continue to lift weights so when they get back they’re not out of shape,” said Owen

There is good news; the Blue Devils will be back on the field Saturday morning for their first practice. Once they complete 10 practices, the Blue Devils will be eligible to play on Sept. 10 against Live Oak.