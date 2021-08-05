expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

From left are District I Supervisor Donald Hart, Poplarville High School varsity football player Khalid Moore, his father Luchions More, his sister Kiersten Moore and his mother Kimberly Moore. Khalid Moore was recognized by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors for his achievements on the football field. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Supervisors recognize Hornet for achievements on the football field

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 4:12 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Bus turnarounds maintained by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors appear to be predominately stops for children attending the Poplarville School District.

During Monday’s meeting, Board President Sandy Kane Smith said he has noticed that most of the requests for bus turnarounds come from that school district.

County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said that is mostly due to the fact the Poplarville School District covers more of Pearl River County than the other two school districts.

Still, Smith said he suspects that half of the requests for bus turnarounds by the Poplarville School District may not need to be on the list.

District III Supervisor Hudson Holliday said the drives down long driveways leads to long bus rides for many students, some of which have to catch the bus at 6:30 every morning.

In relation to the long list submitted by the Poplarville School District, Holliday suggested asking the district’s transportation director to speak with the Board and possibly look at the locations.

A motion was approved to table acceptance of the bus turnarounds until a later date.

Also during the meeting, District I Supervisor Donald Hart asked a Poplarville student to attend so he could be recognized for his achievements. Khalid Moore was selected as the Clarion Ledger’s Dandy Dozen for the previous school year for his performance on the football field for the Poplarville Hornets. Due to his performances, Moore has signed with Mississippi State to play football after his graduation from Poplarville High School later this school year.

The Board then approved a motion to draft a resolution to officially recognize him for his achievements.

In other business, the Board approved a motion to accept a 28.7 acre piece of property near the Picayune Municipal Airport, which was previously owned by Partners for Pearl River County. 

With the reported number of rising cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes asked the Board if any measures would be taken to protect the public and staff, especially sanitizing county offices where there is heavy traffic. Smith said the process of fogging offices will begin again.

More News

Mississippi COVID Update

Today is August 6, 2021

Ole Miss slotted 23rd in United soccer coaches preseason poll

High expectations for Pear River County football

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Mississippi COVID Update

News

Today is August 6, 2021

News

Aventura Veterinarian Pleads Guilty to Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography and to Creating an Animal Crush Video

News

Jeffersonville Man Sentenced For Threatening Police Officer

News

Former MacDill Airman Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Federal Prison For Sexually Exploiting Children Using The Internet

News

Tampa Man Who Set Fire To Champs Store During Civil Disturbance Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison

News

Illegal immigrant sentenced for computer security and telemarketing fraud ring targeted senior citizens

News

Council hears about efforts going on in all city departments

News

Supervisors recognize Hornet for achievements on the football field

News

Register Aug. 15 for fall Master Gardener classes

News

Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to administer funding from the FY 2021 nonprofit security grant program

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds county man

News

Today is August 5, 2021

News

Students Recognized for Accomplishments during Awards Ceremonies

News

USM Veterans Center Continues in Helping Veterans, Families Facing Food Insecurity Needs

News

USDA invests $21.7M in research innovations to improve soil health and climate smart agriculture and forestry

News

USDA Awards New Partnership Project in Mississippi to Help Mitigate Climate Change and Protect Natural Resources while Supporting America’s Producers

News

Megan James Tapped as New Dean of Students at Millsaps College

News

Free meals to all students attending all public schools in Pearl River County

News

Aldermen approve pay increase to officers working school events

News

USDA Releases Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Biobased Products Industry

News

USM Symphony Orchestra Set to Begin New Season

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft suspect

News

Today is August 4, 2021