August 6, 2021

Students Recognized for Accomplishments during Awards Ceremonies

By Special to the Item

Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students were honored recently for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during annual special recognition ceremonies held recently on the Hattiesburg campus.

Students honored and categories of recognition/awards include the following:

 

Best Citizen Award

Whitley Howell, Summit, Mississippi
Michael Williams, Tupelo, Mississippi

Leave It Better Than You Found It Award

Rebecca Reed, New Orleans, Louisiana

 

Phi Kappa Silver Bowl Award

Landry Smith, Laurel, Mississippi

 

Judge R.J. Bishop Mississippian Award

Michael Williams, Tupelo, Mississippi

Hall of Fame

Sumar Beauti, Hattiesburg
Brett Benigno, Laurel, Mississippi
Julia Bishop, Hattiesburg
Tierra Cooper, Laurel, Mississippi
Toni Crisler, Terry, Mississippi
Jourdan Green, Hattiesburg
Mallory Ivy, Florence, Mississippi
Reid Morris, Jackson, Louisiana
Selma Newbill, Carriere, Mississippi
Rachel Shoemaker, Taylorsville, Mississippi
Landry Smith, Laurel, Mississippi

New Student Government Association (SGA) officers for 2021-2022 were also sworn in during these ceremonies. They included Lucas Williams, President; Jayce Lynn Pearsey, Gulf Park Campus President; Cynthia Myles, Senior Vice President; Patterson White, Senior Vice President Judicial Affairs; Maritza Diaz Castilla, Vice President for Finance and Administration; Ashley Lankford, Vice President for Communications; Olivia Williams, Chief of Staff.

Outgoing SGA officers honored for their service during the past year included Rachel Shoemaker, PresidentHannah McDuffieGulf Park Campus PresidentOlivia LeBlancSenior Vice PresidentKelsi FordVice President of Judicial AffairsMallory IvyVice President of Finance and AdministrationLucas WilliamsVice President of CommunicationsKyle MartinChief of Staff.

