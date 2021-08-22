expand
Ad Spot

August 22, 2021

Stockton Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking Children

By Special to the Item

Published 2:34 pm Sunday, August 22, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a seven-day trial, a jury found Dawniel Santangelo, 43, of Stockton, guilty today of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a child, three counts of sex trafficking of a child, and one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to evidence presented at trial, between September 2018 and May 2019, Santangelo recruited 15-, 16-, and 17-year-old girls to engage in prostitution throughout Northern California and Southern Oregon. Santangelo enticed the girls to perform sex acts for strangers by providing alcohol, drugs, and creating a party atmosphere in motels in Stockton and Salinas. She then posted online prostitution ads depicting the victims and brought sex buyers to the motels to have sex with the victims in exchange for money that she and co-defendant, Lucious James Roy, 34, of Stockton, took from the victims. Santangelo also took the 17-year-old victim to a Ripon truck stop to engage in prostitution. Ultimately, the minor victims had sex with sex buyers in the motel rooms where Santangelo harbored them and on the streets of the cities where Santangelo took them. After the victims began engaging in commercial sex acts, Santangelo urged them to continue, falsely reassuring the 17-year-old victim that the experience was not that bad and offering to give the 16-year-old victim feminine products to keep her engaging in sex acts when she was menstruating.

In early May 2019, Santangelo and co-defendant Roy, recruited a 15-year-old runaway from the Modesto area to engage in prostitution. They drove the victim from Merced to Medford, Oregon, Santangelo’s former hometown, in order to put the 15-year-old to work engaging in prostitution. Once in Oregon, Santangelo advertised the victim’s commercial sex acts on the internet and harbored her in a motel room that she rented. After a few days in Oregon, the victim called her family for help, and Oregon police subsequently found the victim in Santangelo’s motel room along with Santangelo and Roy.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Stockton Police Department, the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office, the Medford (Oregon) Police Department, and the Jackson County (Oregon) District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cameron L. Desmond and Brian A. Fogerty are prosecuting the case.

On April 12, 2021, Roy was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller to 17 years and seven months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a child.

Santangelo is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Mueller on Nov. 8, 2021. Santangelo faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Her convictions on the sex trafficking of a child and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity counts each carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. Click on the “resources” tab for information about internet-safety education.

More News

Stennis Space Center Announces New Senior Executive Service Appointment

Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Firearms in Mississippi

Stockton Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking Children

Stennis Airport runway lighting improvements awarded

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Stennis Space Center Announces New Senior Executive Service Appointment

News

Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Firearms in Mississippi

News

Stockton Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking Children

News

Stennis Airport runway lighting improvements awarded

News

NASA Engineer Realizes Personal Space Dreams at Stennis Space Center

News

Stennis Team Succeeds in Heavy-Lifting Work for SLS Core Stage Testing

News

William Carey student earns honors at scholars symposium

News

USM Museum of Art Call for Entries: Little Things Matter Sculpture Exhibition

News

Virgin Orbit Expands Its Horizons with Stennis Space Center Test Project

News

LSU Professor John Maxwell Hamilton’s ‘Manipulating the Masses’ Nationally Recognized, Wins AJHA Book of the Year

News

Stur Named Recipient of USM’s Prestigious Moorman Professorship   

News

Today is August 22, 2021

News

Pearl River advertises bids for Aviation and Aerospace Workforce Academy Hangar

News

Agenda Announced for the 2021 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

William Carey University unveils 2021-22 theme

News

Youth with Disabilities Excel at Summer Enrichment Academy

News

Teen recognized tackling litter, Council hears update on Friendship Park

News

Council to be presented with millage increase request to improve police station, provide wage increases to officers

News

Today is August 21, 2021

News

USM Offers Program to Help Students with Financial Literacy

News

Dr. Ben Carson to speak at WCU’s annual scholarship dinner

News

Wiggins man dies in local collision

News

Sales for New Powerball Monday Drawing Begin Sunday

News

SOC: Mississippi State Drops Opener At Lipscomb