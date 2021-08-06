Special election to decide three seats this year

Two local school board of trustees positions and an election commissioner will be elected this November.

Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said the special election will be held on Nov. 2 of this year, and any one who wants to run for one of these seats has until 5 p.m. on Sept. 3 of this year to qualify.

The positions coming up for election include the District 5 seat on Pearl River Central School District’s Board of Trustees, District 1 seat on the Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees and District 1 Election Commissioner.

Currently those positions are filled by Elaine Voss, Jake Smith and Jacintha Taylor respectively.

While Voss and Smith were voted in to those positions during the last election, Taylor was appointed by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors to fill in for Virgie Bolton, who resigned from the Election Commission.