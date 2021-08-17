Senior Center of South Pearl River County to offer vaccines to seniors, teens

In the fight to cut down on COVID cases, the Senior Center of South Pearl River County located in Picayune will be administering vaccines Friday, Aug. 27.

Vaccinations for senior citizens and teenagers will be offered from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Seniors will get their first round of the Moderna vaccine and teenagers will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The second round of vaccine shots will be administered two to three weeks later at a scheduled date and time.

The Senior Center will start administering vaccines for their members and encourages all other senior citizens and teenagers to come get vaccinated.

The shots are free and no appointment is needed.

Citizens can call and reserve a spot by contacting the Senior Center’s office at 601-798-9892.