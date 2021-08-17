expand
August 19, 2021

SBA Awards $2.7M in Grants to 14 Women's Business Centers

By Special to the Item

Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration issued 14 grant awards of up to $200,000 each to organizations in 13 states as part of the Women’s Business Centers (WBC) Resiliency and Recovery Demonstration Grant under the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO). The purpose of the grants is to establish or continue innovative projects that aim to improve service delivery, training, and support provided to women-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“The growth and recovery of women-owned small businesses is essential to our nation’s economy. During the pandemic, our Women’s Business Centers have played an integral role in meeting the needs of women entrepreneurs during an especially challenging time. As resource providers, they too have been impacted by the changing business landscape and have had to pivot to meet community needs,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator for SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership. “With this funding, we will support WBCs that have established innovative programming to increase outreach to aspiring and active women entrepreneurs nationwide. We are proud to support organizations who have deep connections to small, diverse, and rural communities across the country and who understand their unique needs.”

This grant program was open to existing SBA-funded WBCs. Approximately $2.7 million in total funding was available for this program. Successful respondents demonstrated innovative approaches to service delivery to address the needs of women business owners adversely affected by COVID-19. Proposals included detailed plans to continue or establish projects to improve service delivery, training, and support to women-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applicants were required to also provide counseling, technical and financial skill development, comprehensive business assessments, and mentoring services to women interested in starting or growing a small business.

The project awards will be made for a one year of performance.

The WBC Resiliency and Recovery Demonstration Grant awardees are as follows:

LOCATION ORGANIZATION
Boston, MA CWE Eastern Massachusetts – Women’s Business Center
Chatham, NJ Women’s Center for Entrepreneurship Women’s Business Center
Syracuse, NY WISE Women’s Business Center
Pittsburgh, PA Chatham University’s Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship Women’s Business Center
Melbourne, FL weVENTURE Women’s Business Center at Florida Tech Bisk College of Business
Columbia, SC Benedict College Women’s Business Center
Fort Wayne, IN WEOC Women’s Business Center
Minneapolis, MN WomenVenture WBC
Albuquerque, NM Albuquerque Women’s Business Center
Little Rock, AR Arkansas Women’s Business Center
Denver, CO Mi Casa Women’s Business Center
Sacramento, CA California Capital Women’s Business Center
Santa Barbara, CA Women’s Economic Ventures Women’s Business Center
Twin Falls, ID Idaho Women’s Business Center-Twin Falls

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support.  Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.

To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other WBC locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

