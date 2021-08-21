Sales for New Powerball Monday Drawing Begin Sunday

JACKSON, MISS. – Beginning this Sunday, Aug. 22, Powerball® players can purchase tickets to participate in the new Monday night drawing starting Aug. 23. The Monday drawings will join the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings currently held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The additional drawing on Monday will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The cost of a Powerball ticket remains $2. The Power Play® feature will be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes, and players have the opportunity to purchase advance-play tickets for up to 24 drawings.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $290 million. This is the 22nd draw for the current jackpot. If the jackpot is not hit, the Monday night jackpot will be an estimated $293 million.

Friday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is now an estimated $65,000, while the Friday jackpot for Mega Millions® is an estimated $256 million.