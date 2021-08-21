expand
Ad Spot

August 22, 2021

Sales for New Powerball Monday Drawing Begin Sunday

By Special to the Item

Published 8:26 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

JACKSON, MISS. – Beginning this Sunday, Aug. 22, Powerball® players can purchase tickets to participate in the new Monday night drawing starting Aug. 23. The Monday drawings will join the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings currently held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The additional drawing on Monday will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The cost of a Powerball ticket remains $2. The Power Play® feature will be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes, and players have the opportunity to purchase advance-play tickets for up to 24 drawings.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $290 million. This is the 22nd draw for the current jackpot. If the jackpot is not hit, the Monday night jackpot will be an estimated $293 million.

Friday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is now an estimated $65,000, while the Friday jackpot for Mega Millions® is an estimated $256 million.

More News

Stennis Space Center Announces New Senior Executive Service Appointment

Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Firearms in Mississippi

Stockton Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking Children

Stennis Airport runway lighting improvements awarded

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Stennis Space Center Announces New Senior Executive Service Appointment

News

Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Firearms in Mississippi

News

Stockton Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking Children

News

Stennis Airport runway lighting improvements awarded

News

NASA Engineer Realizes Personal Space Dreams at Stennis Space Center

News

Stennis Team Succeeds in Heavy-Lifting Work for SLS Core Stage Testing

News

William Carey student earns honors at scholars symposium

News

USM Museum of Art Call for Entries: Little Things Matter Sculpture Exhibition

News

Virgin Orbit Expands Its Horizons with Stennis Space Center Test Project

News

LSU Professor John Maxwell Hamilton’s ‘Manipulating the Masses’ Nationally Recognized, Wins AJHA Book of the Year

News

Stur Named Recipient of USM’s Prestigious Moorman Professorship   

News

Today is August 22, 2021

News

Pearl River advertises bids for Aviation and Aerospace Workforce Academy Hangar

News

Agenda Announced for the 2021 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

William Carey University unveils 2021-22 theme

News

Youth with Disabilities Excel at Summer Enrichment Academy

News

Teen recognized tackling litter, Council hears update on Friendship Park

News

Council to be presented with millage increase request to improve police station, provide wage increases to officers

News

Today is August 21, 2021

News

USM Offers Program to Help Students with Financial Literacy

News

Dr. Ben Carson to speak at WCU’s annual scholarship dinner

News

Wiggins man dies in local collision

News

Sales for New Powerball Monday Drawing Begin Sunday

News

SOC: Mississippi State Drops Opener At Lipscomb