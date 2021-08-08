expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2021

Pen Freitas Posts Season Best In 1500m Semifinals

By Special to the Item

Published 11:55 am Sunday, August 8, 2021

TOKYO, Japan – A season best for Marta Pen Freitas was not enough to advance out of the women’s 1500m semifinals at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday morning.

Pen Freitas, a former national champion at Mississippi State, needed to finish in the top five of her heat or post one of the next two fastest times across the two semifinals. Her heat went out slowly, erasing the possibility of a time qualifier.

The Portugal native held her own in the first half of the race, sitting in fifth place at the 700m mark. She was as high as eighth at the 1000m mark but couldn’t keep pace when the leaders kicked on the final lap. Pen Freitas crossed the line in 4:04.15, a season best but not quick enough to reach the final.

The slowest time to reach the final was 4:01.69 by the fifth-place finisher in Pen Freitas’ heat. The former Bulldog was 10th in her race.

For more information on the Mississippi State track and field program, visit HailState.com and follow “HailStateTF” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Women’s 1500m Qualifying Results

  1. Marta Pen Freitas, 4:04.15

More News

Mendizabal Wins Round Of 64 Match At U.S. Amateur

Bougard Finishes Among World’s Top 10 In Tokyo

Ole Miss Cross Country Announces 2021 Schedule

Pen Freitas Posts Season Best In 1500m Semifinals

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

USM Professor Leads Project to Train Community Health Advisors on COVID-19 Awareness in Underserved Areas

News

USM Nursing Program Receives Funding for Oath Ceremony

News

Businesses and Public Entities to Protect Operations and Personal Information

News

USM/Medicaid Partnership Trains Providers on Person-Centered Practices

News

Today is August 8, 2021

News

New Vaccine Incentive Program Announced for USM Students

News

Meridian Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

News

Today is August 7, 2021

News

Three tips to pick out a sweet watermelon

News

500 backpacks given out at Back to School Bash

News

City of Poplarville closes City Hall again

News

Special election to decide three seats this year

News

Krewe of the Pearl announces new king and queen

News

City improvements were discussed in The Board of Alderman meeting

News

Pear Rivers neutering sale

News

Council hears how the local library system fared during pandemic

News

Mississippi COVID Update

News

Today is August 6, 2021

News

Aventura Veterinarian Pleads Guilty to Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography and to Creating an Animal Crush Video

News

Jeffersonville Man Sentenced For Threatening Police Officer

News

Former MacDill Airman Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Federal Prison For Sexually Exploiting Children Using The Internet

News

Tampa Man Who Set Fire To Champs Store During Civil Disturbance Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison

News

Illegal immigrant sentenced for computer security and telemarketing fraud ring targeted senior citizens

News

Council hears about efforts going on in all city departments