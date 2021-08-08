Pen Freitas Posts Season Best In 1500m Semifinals

TOKYO, Japan – A season best for Marta Pen Freitas was not enough to advance out of the women’s 1500m semifinals at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday morning.

Pen Freitas, a former national champion at Mississippi State, needed to finish in the top five of her heat or post one of the next two fastest times across the two semifinals. Her heat went out slowly, erasing the possibility of a time qualifier.

The Portugal native held her own in the first half of the race, sitting in fifth place at the 700m mark. She was as high as eighth at the 1000m mark but couldn’t keep pace when the leaders kicked on the final lap. Pen Freitas crossed the line in 4:04.15, a season best but not quick enough to reach the final.

The slowest time to reach the final was 4:01.69 by the fifth-place finisher in Pen Freitas’ heat. The former Bulldog was 10th in her race.

Women’s 1500m Qualifying Results