Pearl River’s football season tickets go on sale Monday

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Single game and season tickets for the 2021 Pearl River football home schedule will go on sale at 8:10 a.m. Monday at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

In an effort to make purchasing your season passes easier than ever, the PRCC Athletic Department has partnered with digital ticketing leader HomeTown Ticketing.

“We are excited to partner with HomeTown ticketing as we provide digital ticket sales for all of our athletic needs for the upcoming season and other performances on campus,” Pearl River Athletics Director Scotty Fletcher said. “Our main goal is to ensure customer satisfaction in all that we do and providing a first-class experience.”

Chairback seats are $20 per game or $75 for a season pass. General admission is $8 per game or $30 for the season.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.

This year’s exciting slate of games inside Dobie Holden Stadium include Mississippi Delta on Sept. 2, Copiah-Lincoln on Sept. 23, Holmes for Homecoming on Oct. 7, Jones College on Oct. 14 and Hinds on Oct. 28.

All home games start at 7 p.m.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Purchasing tickets is easy. Once PRCC’s digital box office is live Monday morning, Wildcat fans can purchase their tickets from anywhere.

Visit PRCCAthletics.com/tickets

Select the event and click “Buy Tickets”

Select the amount of tickets you’re purchasing and click “Checkout”

Input payment and contact information

Click submit order

Tickets will be sent to the email you provided at checkout

Anyone who doesn’t see the ticket(s) in their inbox should check their spam/junk folder. If still unable to locate the ticket(s), contact fansupport@hometownticketing.com.

HOW TO WATCH

The Wildcats will once again livestream all games for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

ABOUT HOMETOWN TICKETING

HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K-12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown’s in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial transparency. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer’s funds, which are available and accessible within 24 hours from a ticket sale.

