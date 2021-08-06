expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2021

Pearl River’s football season tickets go on sale Monday

By Special to the Item

Published 4:47 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Single game and season tickets for the 2021 Pearl River football home schedule will go on sale at 8:10 a.m. Monday at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

In an effort to make purchasing your season passes easier than ever, the PRCC Athletic Department has partnered with digital ticketing leader HomeTown Ticketing.

“We are excited to partner with HomeTown ticketing as we provide digital ticket sales for all of our athletic needs for the upcoming season and other performances on campus,” Pearl River Athletics Director Scotty Fletcher said. “Our main goal is to ensure customer satisfaction in all that we do and providing a first-class experience.”

Chairback seats are $20 per game or $75 for a season pass. General admission is $8 per game or $30 for the season.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.

This year’s exciting slate of games inside Dobie Holden Stadium include Mississippi Delta on Sept. 2, Copiah-Lincoln on Sept. 23, Holmes for Homecoming on Oct. 7, Jones College on Oct. 14 and Hinds on Oct. 28.

All home games start at 7 p.m.

 

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS 

Purchasing tickets is easy. Once PRCC’s digital box office is live Monday morning, Wildcat fans can purchase their tickets from anywhere.

  • Visit PRCCAthletics.com/tickets
  • Select the event and click “Buy Tickets”
  • Select the amount of tickets you’re purchasing and click “Checkout”
  • Input payment and contact information
  • Click submit order
  • Tickets will be sent to the email you provided at checkout

Anyone who doesn’t see the ticket(s) in their inbox should check their spam/junk folder. If still unable to locate the ticket(s), contact fansupport@hometownticketing.com.

HOW TO WATCH
The Wildcats will once again livestream all games for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

 

ABOUT HOMETOWN TICKETING 

HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K-12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown’s in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial transparency. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer’s funds, which are available and accessible within 24 hours from a ticket sale.

 

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

More News

Today is August 8, 2021

New Vaccine Incentive Program Announced for USM Students

Meridian Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Today is August 7, 2021

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Today is August 8, 2021

News

New Vaccine Incentive Program Announced for USM Students

News

Meridian Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

News

Today is August 7, 2021

News

Three tips to pick out a sweet watermelon

News

500 backpacks given out at Back to School Bash

News

City of Poplarville closes City Hall again

News

Special election to decide three seats this year

News

Krewe of the Pearl announces new king and queen

News

City improvements were discussed in The Board of Alderman meeting

News

Pear Rivers neutering sale

News

Council hears how the local library system fared during pandemic

News

Mississippi COVID Update

News

Today is August 6, 2021

News

Aventura Veterinarian Pleads Guilty to Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography and to Creating an Animal Crush Video

News

Jeffersonville Man Sentenced For Threatening Police Officer

News

Former MacDill Airman Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Federal Prison For Sexually Exploiting Children Using The Internet

News

Tampa Man Who Set Fire To Champs Store During Civil Disturbance Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison

News

Illegal immigrant sentenced for computer security and telemarketing fraud ring targeted senior citizens

News

Council hears about efforts going on in all city departments

News

Supervisors recognize Hornet for achievements on the football field

News

Register Aug. 15 for fall Master Gardener classes

News

Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to administer funding from the FY 2021 nonprofit security grant program

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds county man