expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Lee

Oliver W. Lee, Sr.

By Special to the Item

Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Oliver W. Lee, Sr.

August 28, 2021

Oliver W. Lee, Sr., 75, of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday August 28, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He lived in Picayune his entire life, was a Baptist, and a member of Masonic Lodge #445.  Oliver loved to play guitar and play music.

Oliver is survived by his special companion, Gladys Dalgo of Picayune; two sons, Oliver W. Lee, Jr of Picayune and Jeremy Scott Lee (Mallory) of Picayune; one daughter, Teresa Darlene James (Jeremy) Picayune; one brother, Roland Lee (Sandra); five grandchildren: Brent James (Calli Poche), Caleb Lee, Dawson Lee, Peyton Lee, and Allison Lee and two great grandchildren: Brayden James and Eli James.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hollis R. Lee Sr and Myrtle Lee; his wife Marie Dobbs Lee; a brother, Hollis R. Lee Jr., and a sister Holline Varnado.

A Graveside Service will be held at Flat Top Cemetery in Picayune, Mississippi on Friday, September 3, 2021. The family request the services to be private, due to Covid.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

More News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Contract worker in power restoration injured Wednesday night

News

Mississippi Child Care Centers Define Quality & Express Negative Economic Impacts due to COVID-19, according to new report

News

Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

News

Biloxi PD receives donation from Boomtown

News

Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 10 Scratch-Off Games

News

USM Graduate School Expands 4 + 1 = Done! Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree Options   

News

USM unveils new dining options on Hattiesburg campus

News

MHP working fatal accident in Hancock County

News

Pearl River welcomes new River Navigators to campus

News

Wiggins resident informs Board of Aldermen in Poplarville she was turned away from city after Hurricane Ida

News

Circuit Judge Michael Eubanks died Aug. 21

News

MHP provides update on collapse of Highway 26 in George County

News

School closure updates 9-1-21

News

A 150-year-old tree damages home during Hurricane Ida

News

Peanut yield, prices look strong for 2021

News

School closures continue for some campuses, PRCC, Poplarville to reopen Wednesday

News

School closures update 9-1-21

News

Man dies in single vehicle collision involving ejection in Biloxi

News

Kelle Falterman graduates from University of the Cumberlands

News

WQA offers drinking water resources during floods

News

Highway 26 in George County closed due to road collapse

News

Today is Aug. 31, 2021

Breaking News

School closures update

News

Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola VA Clinics Closed Monday, Aug. 30