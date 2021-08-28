expand
August 30, 2021

Not all about the miles!

  I went to bed last night in Amite City, thinking I might have to wait for Eric from Skinny Wheels to overnight me a couple of things by UPS. Things didn’t come together early, but they did by 9am. I was soon on the way with the bike to Hammond, just 18 miles away. A complete recap is in today’s Gotta’ Run.
I got the bike repaired and even got directions from the owner of GrayCat Cycleworx. One culprit was a piece of glass in the rear tire. Following some bike adjustments, I left around noon with a plan to get to Franklinton by late afternoon. I used SR’s 1065, 442, 40, 1062, 45 and 16. The only real town was Loranger, the home of Texas Rangers baseball player Wade Miley.
Just 40 miles for the afternoon, but plenty of rolling hills and off and on rain. One really heavy shower pretty much soaked me, but then my dri-fit stuff dried quickly. Then several more times, the same cycle was repeated. Rain was falling pretty well when I got to Franklinton.  Not once did the rain jacket come out.  I am in the Liberty Inn tonight, next door to a low price grocery store and Dollar General. A nice room with another couch, hard to beat as a way to relax at night while writing and planning.
Today, much of the talk was about the hurricane and when it will arrive. Most say the heavy rain will likely be Sunday, so my plan is to get farther east tomorrow and then figure out what to do based on later weather forecasts. I hope to cross into Mississippi late morning on Friday, then into Alabama late Saturday depending on the track of the hurricane. Altogether, I should spend about two days along the gulf in Mississippi and Alabama.
Jason Ritchie asked me a couple months ago if I didn’t realize that hurricane season in the gulf was when I would pass through. I didn’t think much of it, but I don’t mind it at all if am safe and dry. There seems to be just one more challenge after another.
With that said, uncertainty and challenge together make things interesting. bet it happens again. Come back tomorrow for more fun, possibly with some rain and maybe some wind too. See you then!

