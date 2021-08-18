expand
August 19, 2021

Mississippi State sets cross country schedule for upcoming 2021-22 season

By Special to the Item

Published 9:27 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

STARKVILLE – A four-race regular-season slate will prepare Mississippi State’s cross country team for the SEC Championship on Oct. 29.

MSU opens the season at the Memphis Twilight Class on Sept. 4, returning to the event where the Bulldogs placed second in 2016 and fourth in 2018. Later that month, State travels to Huntsville, Alabama, for the North Alabama Showcase. The same course will host this year’s South Region Championships.

“We have a very young, talented bunch of young women this year that we are excited about,” head coach Chris Woods said. “This competitive schedule allows them to get a solid experience of what it is like to compete at this level as we navigate our way to the conference championship meet in late October.”

The Bulldogs will run twice in October before heading to the league meet. For the third time in the last four years, MSU is headed to Louisville, Kentucky, where the Bulldogs will compete in the 20th Annual Live in Lou Classic on Oct. 2.

Two weeks later, State makes the journey to Princeton, New Jersey, for the Princeton Invite on Oct. 16.

The postseason begins on Oct. 29 with the SEC Championships hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia. In November, State will return to Huntsville to compete at the South Region Championships for the opportunity to advance to the NCAA Championship in Tallahassee, Florida, on Nov. 20.

For more information on the Mississippi State track and field program, visit HailState.com and follow “HailStateTF” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

2021 Cross Country Schedule

Sept. 4 – Memphis Twilight Classic (hosted by Christian Brothers)

Sept. 17 – North Alabama Showcase (hosted by North Alabama)

Oct. 2 – 20th Annual Live in Lou Classic (hosted by Louisville)

Oct. 16 – The Princeton Invite (hosted by Princeton)

Oct. 29 – SEC Championship (hosted by Missouri)

Nov. 12 – South Region Championships (hosted by North Alabama)

Nov. 20 – NCAA Championship (hosted by Florida State).

