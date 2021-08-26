Mississippi State Department of Health officials concerned about COVID cases

Additional information about the ongoing COVID pandemic was provided Wednesday afternoon during Mississippi State Department of Health’s held its press briefing.

According to Mississippi State Epidemiologist Paul Byers, Mississippi is leading the nation in overall hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator use.

“It’s still bad, we are still seeing high numbers,” Byers said.

MSDH reported an additional 3,385 cases and 22 deaths in the state as of Wednesday.

“We are seeing almost 3,000 cases a day,” said Byers.

COVID is having a huge impact in Mississippi and Dr. Byers says the state is not out of the pandemic yet.

On Tuesday, 111 COVID deaths were reported, the highest one-day death rate since the beginning of the pandemic. According to Byers, 50 percent of deaths occur in residents ages 65 or older and 87 percent of those were unvaccinated patients.

According to the MSHD, 98 percent of positive cases, 90 percent of hospitalizations and 86 percent of deaths occur in those who are unvaccinated.

The Food and Drug Administration has now given full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 and older. Third doses are available to people with health conditions that compromise their immune system.

Over 20 counties in Mississippi have updated their mobile testing schedules. Pearl River County’s Health Department on Highway 11 has increased its mobile testing by one extra hour and capacity from 140 to 300 appointments.