Mississippi man accidentally shots himself while cleaning gun at Louisiana hotel
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident involving an accidental shooting at 14221 Highway 90 in Boutte, LA (La Quinta Inn Boutte).
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday the S.C.S.O. responded to a call regarding a gunshot heard at the Boutte hotel. During the investigation it was learned that a Mississippi man staying at the hotel was cleaning a firearm when he shot himself in the arm.
Currently, there is no indication of foul play and the incident appears to have been an accident. The man was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.
The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807.