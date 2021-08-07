Meridian Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jackson, Miss. – A Meridian woman was sentenced today to 24 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Acting Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Mia Francine Sims, 54, sold narcotics to individuals on several occasions from her Meridian residence over a period of months, beginning in July of 2019. A joint team of Meridian Police officers and FBI agents conducted a search warrant on the residence and discovered a handgun, along with relatively small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine. Though Sims was not home at the time of the search, witnesses confirmed that Sims was the only resident of the home. Further investigation revealed that Sims had two prior felony drug convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Sims was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. She pled guilty on April 22, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Meridian Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case.

