Megan James Tapped as New Dean of Students at Millsaps College

Millsaps College is pleased to announce that Megan James, currently serving as alumni engagement associate at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and international fraternity president of Delta Delta Delta, has accepted the position of dean of students. James’ post as dean becomes effective June 21, 2021.

No stranger to Millsaps, Megan served as the college’s assistant dean of students for campus life for eight years prior to joining UMMC in 2015. “I have committed my career to supporting and engaging students as they enter college, through their defining years and ultimately becoming engaged alumni,” said James. “I am aware of the special place Millsaps holds in the hearts of so many, including my own, and am honored by the opportunity to join Dr. Pearigen’s team at this important time in the college’s history.”

A 2004 Millsaps College graduate with a bachelor of arts in psychology, James received her master of education in higher education administration from North Carolina State University. During her tenure at Millsaps, James was instrumental in her service on the strategic planning steering committee and the core curriculum review committee.

“Megan brings a depth of knowledge of the student experience to the position that I am confident will continue our strong legacy of supporting and mentoring students from college to career,” said Millsaps President Rob Pearigen. “Megan is also a long-time fan of the college and our students, and has been the first to cheer on the Majors from the stands or in a variety of volunteer capacities over the past decade.”

In addition to her volunteer work as Tri Delta’s International Fraternity President, James’ community service includes serving as secretary to the Board of Directors for the Bethlehem Center; a member of the Arts on the Green Steering Committee; and a room parent and grade coordinator at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. During her first tenure at Millsaps, James received the Jack Woodward Award for Outstanding Student Life Administrator and the W. Charles Sallis Award for Distinguished Service.

James replaces Demi Brown.