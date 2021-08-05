expand
August 6, 2021

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds county man

By Special to the Item

Published 10:59 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Romario Pridgen of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at about 6:00 pm in the 600 block of Flag Chapel Road in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Romario Pridgen suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.  If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Romario Pridgen, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

See attached photo.

