expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2021

M-Braves release 2022 season schedule

By Special to the Item

Published 2:20 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves are excited to announce the 2022 schedule and 17th season at Trustmark Park. Opening Day at Trustmark Park will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, against the Montgomery Biscuits to begin a three-game weekend series.
The 2022 schedule will feature 138 games, including 69 home games. The M-Braves will take on division rivals Biloxi, Montgomery, and Pensacola 30 times each while taking on North Division foes Birmingham, Tennessee, Chattanooga, and Rocket City 12 times each (6 home, 6 road). All 2020 series will be six games in length, except for the first series against Montgomery, April 8-10, and at Montgomery, July 22-24, just after four days off around the Major League All-Star Break.
The M-Braves will host two Monday holiday games at Trustmark Park, Memorial Day, May 30, vs. Montgomery, and July 4 against Pensacola. Those series will run through Sunday, with Tuesday being the off day. The M-Braves are also home for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, and Father’s Day on June 19.
The long-awaited and much-anticipated first meeting between the M-Braves and Trash Pandas will be June 7-12 at Toyota Field in Madison, AL. Rocket City’s first regular-season visit to Trustmark Park will be July 12-17.
Game times and promotions for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date. For more information, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

More News

Pearl River set to welcome Dr. Ben Carson to campus in October

Brownstone Center at Pearl River opens 2021 – 2022 season ticket sales

Extended Closed School Discharge Will Provide 115K Borrowers from ITT Technical Institute More Than $1.1B in Loan Forgiveness

Mississippi State Department of Health officials concerned about COVID cases

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Pearl River set to welcome Dr. Ben Carson to campus in October

News

Brownstone Center at Pearl River opens 2021 – 2022 season ticket sales

News

Extended Closed School Discharge Will Provide 115K Borrowers from ITT Technical Institute More Than $1.1B in Loan Forgiveness

News

Mississippi State Department of Health officials concerned about COVID cases

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify suspect

News

Today is Aug. 26, 2021

News

Today is Aug. 25, 2021

News

Road bond, pay increases at Sheriff’s Department proposed

News

Today is Aug. 24, 2021

News

MDEQ Releases Geologic Map of Greenwood Quadrangle for Bolivar, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Leflore, Carroll, Grenada, Washington, and Coahoma Counties Maps Useful for Landowners, Archaeologists, and Wildlife Management

News

Fall 2021 University Forum Series set to begin Sept. 14

News

Gulfport Behavioral Health System to hold “Strike out the Stigma”

News

C Spire, Bark Partner to Make Internet a Safer Place for Families, Children Free, smart parental controls software to be offered for consumer mobile communication devices

News

Ridgeland Woman Pleads Guilty to Unemployment Insurance Benefits Fraud

News

Bergen County Woman Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison for Illegally Using Individuals’ Identities to Obtain More Than $300,000

News

Alford Earns Second Fulbright Scholar Award,  will Teach, Conduct Research in Africa in 2021-22

News

Ivermectin cures heartworms in cows, not COVID-19 in humans

News

Today is August 23, 2021

News

Stennis Space Center announces new senior executive service appointment

News

Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Firearms in Mississippi

News

Stockton Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking Children

News

Stennis Airport runway lighting improvements awarded

News

NASA Engineer Realizes Personal Space Dreams at Stennis Space Center

News

Stennis Team Succeeds in Heavy-Lifting Work for SLS Core Stage Testing