Levester Perkins

August 16, 2021

Surely the righteous will never be shaken; they will be remembered forever. Psalm 112:6

Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 am in New Palestine Cemetery, Picayune, MS. Visitation walkthrough will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466. Dr. Johnny Ball will be officiating at the service.

Levester Perkins was born May 4, 1961, to the late Bobby and Lorene Loftin of Picayune, MS. Levester at the age of 60, departed this life on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Levester joined the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at an early age and later united with Christian Embassy Fellowship Ministry.

Levester was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School.

Levester was a big “Who Dat” New Orleans Saints fan. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was always the life of any event with his joke telling that would bring you to laughter to brighten your day.

Levester was preceded in death by his loving parents and sisters, Marie Williams and Willie Mae Perkins.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his son, Levester Perkins, Jr.; three sisters, Georgia Taylor, Rose Wright (Henry) and Sylvia Goodman (Fred); one brother, George Perkins (Peggy); Aunt, Georgia Ann Lathan and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Face covering and social distancing will be required.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.