expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2021

Perkins

Levester Perkins

By Staff Report

Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Levester Perkins

August 16, 2021

Surely the righteous will never be shaken; they will be remembered forever. Psalm 112:6

Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 am in New Palestine Cemetery, Picayune, MS. Visitation walkthrough will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466. Dr. Johnny Ball will be officiating at the service.

Levester Perkins was born May 4, 1961, to the late Bobby and Lorene Loftin of Picayune, MS. Levester at the age of 60, departed this life on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Levester joined the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at an early age and later united with Christian Embassy Fellowship Ministry.

Levester was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School.

Levester was a big “Who Dat” New Orleans Saints fan. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was always the life of any event with his joke telling that would bring you to laughter to brighten your day.

Levester was preceded in death by his loving parents and sisters, Marie Williams and Willie Mae Perkins. 

He leaves to cherish his memories; his son, Levester Perkins, Jr.; three sisters, Georgia Taylor, Rose Wright (Henry) and Sylvia Goodman (Fred); one brother, George Perkins (Peggy); Aunt, Georgia Ann Lathan and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Face covering and social distancing will be required.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

More News

Pearl River set to welcome Dr. Ben Carson to campus in October

Brownstone Center at Pearl River opens 2021 – 2022 season ticket sales

Extended Closed School Discharge Will Provide 115K Borrowers from ITT Technical Institute More Than $1.1B in Loan Forgiveness

Mississippi State Department of Health officials concerned about COVID cases

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Pearl River set to welcome Dr. Ben Carson to campus in October

News

Brownstone Center at Pearl River opens 2021 – 2022 season ticket sales

News

Extended Closed School Discharge Will Provide 115K Borrowers from ITT Technical Institute More Than $1.1B in Loan Forgiveness

News

Mississippi State Department of Health officials concerned about COVID cases

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify suspect

News

Today is Aug. 26, 2021

News

Today is Aug. 25, 2021

News

Road bond, pay increases at Sheriff’s Department proposed

News

Today is Aug. 24, 2021

News

MDEQ Releases Geologic Map of Greenwood Quadrangle for Bolivar, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Leflore, Carroll, Grenada, Washington, and Coahoma Counties Maps Useful for Landowners, Archaeologists, and Wildlife Management

News

Fall 2021 University Forum Series set to begin Sept. 14

News

Gulfport Behavioral Health System to hold “Strike out the Stigma”

News

C Spire, Bark Partner to Make Internet a Safer Place for Families, Children Free, smart parental controls software to be offered for consumer mobile communication devices

News

Ridgeland Woman Pleads Guilty to Unemployment Insurance Benefits Fraud

News

Bergen County Woman Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison for Illegally Using Individuals’ Identities to Obtain More Than $300,000

News

Alford Earns Second Fulbright Scholar Award,  will Teach, Conduct Research in Africa in 2021-22

News

Ivermectin cures heartworms in cows, not COVID-19 in humans

News

Today is August 23, 2021

News

Stennis Space Center announces new senior executive service appointment

News

Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Firearms in Mississippi

News

Stockton Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking Children

News

Stennis Airport runway lighting improvements awarded

News

NASA Engineer Realizes Personal Space Dreams at Stennis Space Center

News

Stennis Team Succeeds in Heavy-Lifting Work for SLS Core Stage Testing