August 19, 2021

Edwards

Larry Brewton Edwards

By Staff Report

Published 9:16 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

August 11, 2021

Let not your heart be troubled:  ye believe in God, believe also in me.  John 14:1

Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:00 am, in David Monday Cemetery, Bonner Road, Poplarville, MS with Military Honors.  Visitation walkthrough will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5-7pm in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466. Face covering and social distancing will be required.

Larry Brewton Edwards was born January 25, 1958, to the late Ella Mae and Danny Edwards in Hattiesburg, MS. Larry, 63,  departed his earthly life on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, embraced by his loving and devoted family.

Larry was a graduate of Brooklyn High School, Brooklyn, MS and a United States Army Veteran.

August 30, 1997, Larry married Rejet Essie Goodwin Edwards. Larry united with the New Testament Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, MS under the leadership of Pastor Ron Reagan. For many years, he was employed with Price Brothers, Hattiesburg, MS for many years until his health declined.  Larry’s past hobbies were playing bingo and hunting.

Cherishing his memories, wife, Rejet Essie Edwards, children, Everette M. Edwards (Kenyatta), Eva Magee (Wallace)  and Williams Edwards (Wilmer); brothers, Ronald Poole, Donald Poole, Derick Andrews, Cedric & Dewayne; sisters, Mary C. and Deborah Edwards; grandchildren, Malachi Magee, A’Leigh Magee and Jaheim Brown; in-laws, Virginia Bonner, David Henry, Jeanette Bowden, Douglas Goodwin, Betty James, Regina Jones (Ericren), Tanya Goodwin and Mary Jefferson (Willie); other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home

'One Button Studio' Provides Another Instructional Tool for USM Faculty

Emergency patient crush logjams health system

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announces sentencing in $4-Million Medicaid Fraud case

Pearl River's Meet the Wildcats set for August 26

'One Button Studio' Provides Another Instructional Tool for USM Faculty

Emergency patient crush logjams health system

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announces sentencing in $4-Million Medicaid Fraud case

Today is August 19, 2021

COVID cases affecting city employees

Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces July transfer to the state

Registration open for fall Master Gardener online training classes

Invasive, Native, Naturalized, Adapted, Exotic Plants – What is the difference?

Southern Miss Music Student Takes Second in National Competition

Biloxi PD asks for assistance in identifying potential suspect

Today is August 18, 2021

SBA Awards $2.7M in Grants to 14 Women's Business Centers

Senior Center of South Pearl River County to offer vaccines to seniors, teens

COVID cases continue to increase

New addiction recovery program kicks off in Pearl River County

Highland Community Hospital now offering one stop shop to fight COVID

MHP working fatal pedestrian vs vehicle collision in George County

Today is August 17, 2021

Man charged with traveling to have sex with minor and possession and production of child pornography

Minneapolis man charged in child sex trafficking conspiracy

Merced man indicted for possessing and manufacturing 10 destructive devices

Federal indictment charges four men for a drug distribution conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin and fentanyl

Louisiana compound marketer pleads guilty to conspiracy to pay illegal kickbacks and conspiracy to defraud the United States

Columbia woman pleads guilty to health care fraud