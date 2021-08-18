expand
August 19, 2021

Richardson

Jerrit Dalton Richardson

By Staff Report

Published 9:21 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

August 15, 2021

Funeral Services for Jerrit Dalton Richardson, age 21, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, at 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Sycamore Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. C.A. Farmer will officiate the service.

Jerrit loved Mixed Martial Arts..actually had a fight scheduled and was looking forward to that. Jerrit was born June 30 2000.

He loved big and had the biggest smile when he saw his loved ones. He loved fishing, but most of all he loved his momma and family beyond measure. This is not real and has taken our breath away.

Jerrit was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Granny Elmeda Watkins; and his great grandfather, Purvis Ikner.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Marcus and Elizabeth Richardson; and Toby Poynor; his siblings, Olivia Cassidy Richardson and Devin Dugas, and their babies; and his young brothers Marcus and Daniel  Richardson; his grandparents, Teresa and Tonka Sapp, Leo Jones and Jessica Jessy Jones, Kathy and Randy Richardson, Shirley and Jim Boyd, and Becky Penton; his great grandmother, Lola Ikner; his aunts and uncles, Leo Jones Jr. and Kathy, Timothy Jones and Morgan, Patrick Jones, Lexi Jones, Tori Jones, Shone and Susan Johnson, and Steve and Billie Jo Alexander; and many many great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

