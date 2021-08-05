expand
August 6, 2021

Jeffersonville Man Sentenced For Threatening Police Officer

Published 4:48 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – Addam Turner, age 35, of Jeffersonville, Indiana was sentenced today by United States District Judge Claria Horn Boom to 6 months incarceration to be followed by 3 years of supervised release for threatening a police officer, via Twitter, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 875(c).  As part of the conditions of supervised release, Turner will be subject to electronic location monitoring for 6 months.  He has been in federal custody since February 11, 2021.

According to the plea agreement, Turner admitted that on or about December 28, 2020, he knowingly sent a message in interstate commerce, via the internet and Twitter, containing a true threat to injure the person of A.C., a police officer, by posting to a message containing, among other things, a red bullseye on A.C.’ s forehead. Turner transmitted the threatening communication using his Twitter account “Profane812” for the purpose of issuing the threat, or with knowledge that the communication would be viewed as a threat. Turner acknowledged that a reasonable person would have understood the communication as a serious expression of an intention to do harm.

The complaint and indictment filed in the case allege that on Friday, December 25, 2020, Saint Matthews Police Department (SMPD) conducted traffic stops on North Hubbards Lane, in Saint Matthews, Kentucky. SMPD stopped vehicles in a protest caravan. During the traffic stop, Turner approached SMPD officers with an AR-pistol and a holstered handgun on his person.  Turner switched the safety of the AR-pistol into the fire position and placed his right index finger inside the trigger guard and onto the trigger.  SMPD officers issued verbal commands to Turner to remove his hand from this position, putting officers on the scene in fear of imminent physical danger and injury. During his arrest, Turner used physical force against arresting officers acting under official authority. Turner was arrested by SMPD for menacing (misdemeanor) and resisting arrest (misdemeanor). SMPD officer A.C. assisted with Turner’s arrest.  On December 28, 2020, Turner, used the Twitter profile, “Profane812” and a username of @ProfaneRedacted, to post a photograph of A.C. with a red bullseye on the forehead of A.C. and skulls and a burning anarchy symbol in the background of the photograph.  The criminal complaint filed in the case identified Turner as a member of the United Pharoah Guard, also known as the Loujahadeen, which is a Boogaloo Bois based ideology.

“We take threatening statements made to citizens of the Western District of Kentucky very seriously, stated Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett.  “Threats directed to law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to keep our communities safe are particularly troubling and will be pursued aggressively.  I appreciate the outstanding work of the FBI and the prosecutors assigned to this case.  Our residents are well-served by their work.”

“There is perhaps a misperception by some that people can say anything they want over the Internet with impunity.  When somebody makes threatening statements, whether directed to a law enforcement officer or any other person, those words have consequences, ” said Acting Special Agent in Edward J. Gray of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office.  “Mr. Turner became a felon today because he thought he could threaten a law enforcement officer online.  Mr. Turner found out how wrong he was.  Others should learn from his mistake and remember that the FBI takes these matters seriously and will work with our law enforcement and prosecutive partners to actively investigate and prosecute those individuals who pose a threat to the safety of our community.”

The FBI investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Judd and DOJ Trial Attorney Dmitriy Slavin prosecuted the case.

