August 26, 2021

Mitchell

James Paul Mitchell

By Staff Report

Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

August 7, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for James Paul Mitchell, age 99, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 9:00 am at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Heath Lee will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, James was an XPOW during WWII, captured on Wake Island. He was imprisoned in China during the entire war. He retired from the Marine Corps after 20 years. James was a member of the Moses Cook Lodge in Picayune, for over 50 years. He was also a Shriner. James retired from the IBEW Union in Gulfport, MS, after 22 years. He enjoyed painting, puzzles, and fishing in his earlier years. James will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him..

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert E. Mitchell and  Mamie Mitchell Mitchell; his sisters, Leda Bell Myers, Eva Nell Roberts, Nora Vell Pullens, and Vera Dell Mitchell; and his brother, Frankie Mitchell.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 74 years, Mary Sue Sanders Mitchell; his children, Paul Mitchell, Susan (Kenneth) Watkins, Gary Mitchell, and Diana (Timothy) Martin; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Pearl River set to welcome Dr. Ben Carson to campus in October

Brownstone Center at Pearl River opens 2021 – 2022 season ticket sales

Extended Closed School Discharge Will Provide 115K Borrowers from ITT Technical Institute More Than $1.1B in Loan Forgiveness

Mississippi State Department of Health officials concerned about COVID cases

