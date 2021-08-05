expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

Illegal immigrant sentenced for computer security and telemarketing fraud ring targeted senior citizens

By Special to the Item

Published 4:45 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – A former Jackson resident, who is an alien from India, was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison and pay $4,710 in restitution for money laundering and firearms offenses, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

An original indictment naming ten defendants in the United States and abroad, charged Lovepreet Singh, an Indian national then residing and working as an interstate truck driver based in Indianapolis, IN, with acts supporting a conspiracy defrauding multiple victims, as part of an international tech support and telemarketing fraud scheme

According to the indictment and testimony in court, beginning in 2015 and continuing through 2018, Singh conspired with nine other defendants, located across the United States and in India, to commit the federal offenses of wire fraud, mail fraud, and bank fraud, in addition to offenses of money laundering, aggravated identity theft, and passing fictitious obligations.

Conspirators in Mississippi and elsewhere would obtain the telephone numbers and email addresses of computers belonging to various individuals throughout the United States.  Conspirators established and operated various business entities such as World Tech Assistance, and US Support Inc., in Mississippi and elsewhere in the United States. Conspirators engaged telephone calling centers in India, which would place calls to the United States numbers and appear to be coming from United States-based toll-free numbers. Conspirators would call victims in the United States, advising the victims that malware and ransomware were infecting the victims’ computers and devices, and that the victims should contact the conspirators for assistance. 

Conspirators misrepresented themselves as “Apple Support” or “Microsoft” or other legitimate and known technical support services, and offered their assistance to remove the software, in return for payment. 

Victims responded to the conspirators’ phone calls and pop up messages to send monies and payments, by wire, check and other means.  Victims also granted conspirators access to the victims’ bank accounts and to the victims’ computers, permitting the conspirators to further enrich themselves by fraudulent appropriation and taking of the money and property of the victims.

Victims sent money and payments to conspirators in Mississippi and in India.  Conspirators in Mississippi would also send payments and monies to their co-conspirators in India.

In March, 2021, Singh pled guilty to one count of money laundering, in that Singh admitted to receiving and transmitting money obtained by his codefendants as a result of the fraud scheme, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the United States Marshals Service who assisted with the nationwide search and arrests of defendants.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Theodore Cooperstein.

More News

Mississippi COVID Update

Today is August 6, 2021

Ole Miss slotted 23rd in United soccer coaches preseason poll

High expectations for Pear River County football

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Mississippi COVID Update

News

Today is August 6, 2021

News

Aventura Veterinarian Pleads Guilty to Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography and to Creating an Animal Crush Video

News

Jeffersonville Man Sentenced For Threatening Police Officer

News

Former MacDill Airman Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Federal Prison For Sexually Exploiting Children Using The Internet

News

Tampa Man Who Set Fire To Champs Store During Civil Disturbance Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison

News

Illegal immigrant sentenced for computer security and telemarketing fraud ring targeted senior citizens

News

Council hears about efforts going on in all city departments

News

Supervisors recognize Hornet for achievements on the football field

News

Register Aug. 15 for fall Master Gardener classes

News

Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to administer funding from the FY 2021 nonprofit security grant program

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds county man

News

Today is August 5, 2021

News

Students Recognized for Accomplishments during Awards Ceremonies

News

USM Veterans Center Continues in Helping Veterans, Families Facing Food Insecurity Needs

News

USDA invests $21.7M in research innovations to improve soil health and climate smart agriculture and forestry

News

USDA Awards New Partnership Project in Mississippi to Help Mitigate Climate Change and Protect Natural Resources while Supporting America’s Producers

News

Megan James Tapped as New Dean of Students at Millsaps College

News

Free meals to all students attending all public schools in Pearl River County

News

Aldermen approve pay increase to officers working school events

News

USDA Releases Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Biobased Products Industry

News

USM Symphony Orchestra Set to Begin New Season

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft suspect

News

Today is August 4, 2021