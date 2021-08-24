expand
August 26, 2021

Hornets volleyball working a few kinks out after dropping season opener

By David Thornton

Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

On Aug. 17, the Poplarville Hornets varsity volleyball team started the season against the Picayune Maroon Tide. The Lady Hornets JV gave an amazing performance as they grabbed their first win of the season.

“They had the grit that every coach dreamed of every player having and pulled out a win,” said Head Varsity Coach Rachel Landrum.

 

The varsity Lady Hornets loss a tough four set match against the Maroon Tide 4-1 but Landrum saw a lot of positive play from her players. The first set was won by the Maroon Tide but the Lady Hornets tied the sets 1-1 after winning set two. The last two sets went in the Maroon Tide favor giving them the win over the Lady Hornets but they stood strong in the final set, losing by only two points.

 

The biggest advice that Landrum tells her players is,

“Be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” as she moves her players in different positions to fit what’s best for the team. Landrum is excited to see all her players improve throughout the season. She’s had eyes on sophomore Lendy Crider since December, because her improvement in the game has been huge.

“I’m super excited to see her grow and learn more about the sport,” said Landrum.

 

 

The Lady Hornets hope to bounce back as the team hosts Pass Christian on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. for the first district game.

“We’re going to go into it ready to play hard and show everybody what we really have,” said Landrum.

The Lady Hornets have the talent to win, and every practice Landrum reminds her players that,

“You got to put in the work, you got to have the heart, the effort and the grit and want to win.”

 

If the Lady Hornets do their job on their side of the net, Landrum has no doubt they will come out on top after Thursday’s game.

 

Mississippi State Department of Health officials concerned about COVID cases

M-Braves release 2022 season schedule

Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify suspect

M-Braves postpone games until Sunday

