Five home runs lift Braves to 8-1 win in nightcap, matching season home run record of 98

PENSACOLA, FL – The Mississippi Braves matched the club record for home runs in a single season after belting five in Saturday’s 8-1 win in game two of the doubleheader at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The M-Braves have hit 98 home runs in 77 games, tying the 2017 record of 98. Pensacola took game one, 5-0. After winning four of five to start the road trip, Mississippi clinched the series and will remain 2.0 games up in the standings.

The M-Braves (44-33) have had eight players combine for 18 home runs in five games during the current series. After hitting a single-game record, seven on Tuesday, four on Wednesday, three on Thursday, and five on Saturday. Trey Harris became the

The Blue Wahoos (38-39) won the first game of the Saturday doubleheader against the Mississippi Braves by a final of 5-0. The Wahoos rode great pitching by Marlins rehabbing right-hander Elieser Hernandez, Andrew Nardi, and Zack Leban to the win. Griffin Conine, Peyton Burdick, and JJ Bleday all added home runs in the victory.

The Wahoos struck quickly in the bottom of the first inning. After a strikeout of Demetrius Sims, Bleday drew a walk, and Conine followed with a two-run home run to left field to take the lead 2-0.

Hernandez had a great start for the Wahoos before being relieved in the top of the third inning by Nardi (W, 1-1). Hernandez finished with 2.2 innings, one hit, one hit batsman, three strikeouts, and zero runs.

Bleday added to the Wahoos lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

Trey Harris reached base safely for the second time in the top of the fourth after being hit by a pitch for the second time in the game.

Bleday extended the lead once again in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI double to right field to push the lead to 4-0.

Nardi was excellent in relief for the Wahoos, going 2.1 innings with one hit, two strikeouts, and zero runs.

Odalvi Javier started the sixth inning in relief of Spencer Strider. Strider (L, 1-5) finished with 5.0 innings, five hits, one walk, nine strikeouts, and four earned runs. He pitched better than his line might show. Two early mistakes and an unlucky bounce contributed to all four runs.

Burdick added to the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to right-centerfield to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Mississippi Braves took the second game of the doubleheader Saturday against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos by 8-1. The M-Braves backed great pitching by hammering five home runs in the win.

The M-Braves struck first in game two in the top of the first inning. After a couple of singles by Justin Dean and Braden Shewmake, Wendell Rijo followed with a walk. Dean came into score on an RBI groundout by Drew Lugbauer.

The Wahoos responded quickly as JJ Bleday walked to lead off the bottom of the first. Bleday later came around to score on an RBI sac fly by Chris Chinea.

The tie lasted shortly as Greyson Jenista hit a solo home run to right field, his 12th of the season, to give the M-Braves a 2-1 lead.

The M-Braves added to the lead in the top of the third inning. Harris led off the inning with a solo home run to right field. Lugbauer followed a couple of batters later with his own solo home run to right field.

The M-Braves knocked Jeff Lindgren (L, 3-7) out of the game after just four innings. Lindgren went 4.0 innings, five hits, two walks, three strikeouts, and four earned runs.

Hayden Deal had to be removed from the game after taking a sharp line drive off the forearm from the leadoff batter in the bottom of the fifth inning. Indigo Diaz (W, 1-0) was called on for relief and was able to work a scoreless inning. Deal was great before removing, going 4.0 innings with three hits, one walk, three strikeouts, and one earned run.

Josh Roberson came in to finish the game for the Wahoos, and it was a welcome sight for the M-Braves. They roughed him up for four earned runs and two home runs in just 1.1 innings of work.

Harris added to the Braves lead in the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run, his second game, to straightaway center. Then, after a Rijo single and a Lugbauer walk, Jefrey Ramos launched a three-run home run to extend the lead to 8-1.

The M-Braves bullpen was great in relief as Diaz, Brandon White (H, 3), and Brooks Wilson combined for 3.0 innings, three hits, two walks, four strikeouts, and zero earned runs.

RHP Victor Vodnik (0-3, 5.01) will start the series finale on Sunday for the M-Braves, while LHP Will Stewart (3-5, 5.39) will start for Pensacola. The first pitch is 4:00 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.tv.