expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2021

Drew Lugbauer hit a grand slam, and Justin Dean added three hits in the win

By Special to the Item

Published 9:23 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PEARL, MS – The first place Mississippi Braves used a Drew Lugbauer grand slam and 13 hits to roll past the Montgomery Biscuits, 9-3, in Tuesday’s series opener. Alan Rangel (W, 2-1) logged another quality start and won with 6.0 innings of three-run baseball. The win pushes the Braves’ lead in the Double-A South standings to 3.5 games over the Biscuits.
Mississippi (54-37) struck first in the second inning. Shea Langeliers started the frame with a single against former fourth overall pick Brendan McKay, upping his on-base streak to 16 games. Later in the inning, Jalen Miller swatted a double down the left-field line scoring Langeliers to make it 1-0.
The Biscuits (50-40) scored single runs in each of the next three innings to take a 3-1 lead. In his third Montgomery outing, McKay gave up one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Trailing 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning, the M-Braves rallied against Biscuits’ reliever Jordan Brink (L, 2-1). Justin Dean, Trey Harris, and Braden Shewmake singled with one out. Dean scampered home to pull within one on a Brink wild pitch. Langeliers was walked to load the bases once again. Lugbauer hit a 447-foot grand slam to right-center two batters later, giving the M-Braves back the lead at 6-3. The grand slam was his 15th home run and third by a Braves’ batter in 2021. The exit velocity was 113 mph.
The M-Braves followed that five-run fifth inning with a two-run sixth. The rally came with two outs when Dean singled, then scored on a Harris double. Then, Shewmake singled off the foot of reliever Justin Sterner, scoring Harris, and it was 8-3.
Odalvi Javier relieved Rangel after his 6.0 innings and 87 pitches. In the 23-year-old’s last two starts, he has 16 strikeouts to just one walk, over 12 innings, and three runs. Javier walked two and surrendered a hit but escaped with a zero on the scoreboard.
The Braves added their ninth run in the top of the eighth inning when Dean logged his third hit of the game, a triple to right-center, then scored on another wild pitch. Dean was 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
Indigo Diaz ran his scoreless streak to 12.0 innings with a six-pitch bottom of the eighth inning, striking out one. Diaz has 21 strikeouts over his first nine outings and only five walks.
Matt Withrow loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning but kept the Biscuits from scoring to end the game.
Every Mississippi batter reached base safely, and Dean, Harris, Shewmake, Langeliers, and Jefrey Ramos logged multi-hit performances. The M-Braves have won 9-of-10 and are back to a season-high 17 games above .500.
The M-Braves and Biscuits will play game two of the series on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Spencer Strider (2-5, 5.72) starts for the Braves opposite RHP Jack Lobosky (0-3, 5.21) for Montgomery. The first pitch is 6:35 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.
The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for their penultimate homestand of the season, August 24-29, vs. Pensacola. The homestand features Bark in the Park, First Responders Day, Thirsty Thursday, a Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Fireworks, and Family Fun Day. For tickets or more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

More News

‘One Button Studio’ Provides Another Instructional Tool for USM Faculty

Emergency patient crush logjams health system

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announces sentencing in $4-Million Medicaid Fraud case

Pearl River’s Meet the Wildcats set for August 26

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

‘One Button Studio’ Provides Another Instructional Tool for USM Faculty

News

Emergency patient crush logjams health system

News

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announces sentencing in $4-Million Medicaid Fraud case

News

Today is August 19, 2021

News

COVID cases affecting city employees

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces July transfer to the state

News

Registration open for fall Master Gardener online training classes

News

Invasive, Native, Naturalized, Adapted, Exotic Plants – What is the difference?

News

Southern Miss Music Student Takes Second in National Competition

News

Biloxi PD asks for assistance in identifying potential suspect

News

Today is August 18, 2021

News

SBA Awards $2.7M in Grants to 14 Women’s Business Centers

News

Senior Center of South Pearl River County to offer vaccines to seniors, teens

News

COVID cases continue to increase

News

New addiction recovery program kicks off in Pearl River County

Breaking News

Highland Community Hospital now offering one stop shop to fight COVID

News

MHP working fatal pedestrian vs vehicle collision in George County

News

Today is August 17, 2021

News

Man charged with traveling to have sex with minor and possession and production of child pornography

News

Minneapolis man charged in child sex trafficking conspiracy

News

Merced man indicted for possessing and manufacturing 10 destructive devices

News

Federal indictment charges four men for a drug distribution conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin and fentanyl

News

Louisiana compound marketer pleads guilty to conspiracy to pay illegal kickbacks and conspiracy to defraud the United States

News

Columbia woman pleads guilty to health care fraud