Delphine Barnett Hawthorne

August 25, 2021

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” Psalm 23:1

At 7:25 on the morning of Wednesday, the 25th of August, in the year of our Lord 2021, Delphine Barnett Husband Hawthorne departed this earthly life. Delphine was born, June 10, 1924, in DeSoto, Mississippi to the union of Bobbie Lott and Luther Lonnie Barnett.

Delphine was the second oldest child and was a diligent and hard worker on the family farm. Upon moving to Picayune she joined Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board. She later became a faithful member of Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church.

She was united in holy matrimony to Simon Perry Husband. This union was blessed with two daughters, Edna Irene and Bobbie (Barbara) Janice. After many years she married Dewey Houston Hawthorne, who preceded her in death, and welcomed his children Steve, Creola, Joyce and Lynette.

Delphine was an incredibly strong woman with a huge heart. She was exceedingly kind, nurturing and oh so giving. Many of the younger people affectionately called her Mama Delphine and sought out her prayerful guidance. Her door was open to anyone in need and more than a few have called her house “home” for she never turned away anyone who asked for her help. Del, as she liked to be called, was truly a faithful Christian and offered prayers and advice to anyone seeking God’s wisdom.

Delphine leaves to honor her life and celebrate her memories the following: a daughter Barbara (George) Shackelford, four grandchildren Kenneth Lorenzo Weems, Erik Perry Ezekiel Weems, Shawn (Amy) Shackelford and Kymberly Shackelford; seven great-grandchildren Damian, Michael, Yasmine, Andre, Jaylen, Mia and Tyler; two great-great grandchildren Yacelle and Kenzie; two sisters Eva Mae Lewis and Lou (Isaiah) Sullivan; one brother Luther Barnett, Jr. Special children Charlie Quick, Charlotte Travis, Patricia Quick and Blake Travis along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death is her daughter Edna Weems, sisters Flora Rhone, Etta Mae Shanks, Ruthie Lee Davis and brothers Jimmy, Rev. Dan and LeRoy Barnett.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 in Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church, 921 Baylous Street, Picayune, MS 39466 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12 – 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home