expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2021

Cynthia R. “Mimsey” Grayson

By Staff Report

Published 4:54 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

Cynthia R. “Mimsey” Grayson

August 4, 2021

Funeral Services for Cynthia R. “Mimsey” Grayson, age 67, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Deacon Doug McNair will officiate the service.

More News

Today is August 8, 2021

New Vaccine Incentive Program Announced for USM Students

Meridian Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Today is August 7, 2021

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Today is August 8, 2021

News

New Vaccine Incentive Program Announced for USM Students

News

Meridian Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

News

Today is August 7, 2021

News

Three tips to pick out a sweet watermelon

News

500 backpacks given out at Back to School Bash

News

City of Poplarville closes City Hall again

News

Special election to decide three seats this year

News

Krewe of the Pearl announces new king and queen

News

City improvements were discussed in The Board of Alderman meeting

News

Pear Rivers neutering sale

News

Council hears how the local library system fared during pandemic

News

Mississippi COVID Update

News

Today is August 6, 2021

News

Aventura Veterinarian Pleads Guilty to Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography and to Creating an Animal Crush Video

News

Jeffersonville Man Sentenced For Threatening Police Officer

News

Former MacDill Airman Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Federal Prison For Sexually Exploiting Children Using The Internet

News

Tampa Man Who Set Fire To Champs Store During Civil Disturbance Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison

News

Illegal immigrant sentenced for computer security and telemarketing fraud ring targeted senior citizens

News

Council hears about efforts going on in all city departments

News

Supervisors recognize Hornet for achievements on the football field

News

Register Aug. 15 for fall Master Gardener classes

News

Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to administer funding from the FY 2021 nonprofit security grant program

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds county man