August 19, 2021

COVID cases continue to increase

By David Thornton

Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Mississippi has reported an additional 3,323 cases on Aug. 16, 67 new deaths and 172 long-term care facility outbreaks. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been  392,309 total COVID cases,  of which resulted in 7,880 deaths, according to statistics released by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

According to MSDH, Pearl River County has reported a total of 6,419 cases and 166 deaths since the spring of 2020.

Through Aug. 16 the estimated number of people who presumed recovered from COVID in Mississippi is 336,849 according to MSDH.

Due to increase in COVID cases, Pearl River Central School District switched to virtual learning from Aug. 16 through Aug. 27.

According to Superintendent Alan Lumpkin, Pearl River Central schools reported that an additional 42 students and six employees had positive COVID tests.

According to the previous coverage Pearl River School District reported 108 students and 27 employees tested positive last week.

Poplarville High School has recorded 10 student cases and Poplarville K-8th grade program have reported 17 cases in students. Also, five district staff employees tested positive.

Within the Picayune School District, 24 students and 10 employees are reported to have tested positive. Currently there are with 27 students and 10 staff members in quarantine in that district.

