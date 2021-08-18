expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2021

Grant Administrator Christy Goss tells members of Picayune's City Council that the Senior Center of South Pearl River County will reopen on Monday, Aug. 23, with restrictions. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

COVID cases affecting city employees

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Members of Picayune’s City Council heard about how COVID is affecting employees of the city during Tuesday’s meeting, among other things.

City Manager Freddy Drennan said efforts are underway to establish a budget for the coming fiscal year, and he plans to announce dates when public budget workshops will be held.

A grant from the USDA is also being sought in the hopes to be able to replace the current Picayune Police Department building. Drennan said Congressman Steven Palazzo toured the facility recently and provided the city information about the grant’s availability. He plans to present the Council with a request to submit an application for the grant during an upcoming meeting.

City employees have been hit with the latest strain of COVID-19. Drennan said about nine employees tested positive for the virus recently, and three employees had to take leave because a family member tested positive.

Public Works Director Eric Morris said four employees in his department have been out due to the virus.

As for work accomplished by his employees, the water main extension along Monica Lane is complete, as is drainage work in districts 4, 1, and 5.

Work to build a “jail” for the upcoming Jail and Bail to raise money for the city’s match in relation to a $1.9 million BP grant for Friendship Park was completed on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Pat Weaver said three of his staff have tested positive for COVID, and a total of four staff are out due to either a positive test or family related case. One of those employees was stricken with double pneumonia, but he expects two of those employees to return to work by the week’s end.

Within the Picayune Police Department, investigators are still working to solve the recent bank robberies in town. Bolton said both robberies appear to be related. Agents from the FBI are assisting local investigators with the case.

COVID cases within the police department have resulted in six staff being out, but five of those individuals are expected to return to duty by this week.

Over the past month, officers in the department have responded to 728 calls for service, officers have conducted 18 misdemeanor arrests and eight felony arrests have been made, Bolton said.

Two of those service calls were for children who were accidentally locked in a vehicle. Bolton said those incidents are usually due to a parent or child accidentally locking the door, but officers have tools on hand to easily unlock the vehicle.

More News

‘One Button Studio’ Provides Another Instructional Tool for USM Faculty

Emergency patient crush logjams health system

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announces sentencing in $4-Million Medicaid Fraud case

Pearl River’s Meet the Wildcats set for August 26

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

‘One Button Studio’ Provides Another Instructional Tool for USM Faculty

News

Emergency patient crush logjams health system

News

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announces sentencing in $4-Million Medicaid Fraud case

News

Today is August 19, 2021

News

COVID cases affecting city employees

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces July transfer to the state

News

Registration open for fall Master Gardener online training classes

News

Invasive, Native, Naturalized, Adapted, Exotic Plants – What is the difference?

News

Southern Miss Music Student Takes Second in National Competition

News

Biloxi PD asks for assistance in identifying potential suspect

News

Today is August 18, 2021

News

SBA Awards $2.7M in Grants to 14 Women’s Business Centers

News

Senior Center of South Pearl River County to offer vaccines to seniors, teens

News

COVID cases continue to increase

News

New addiction recovery program kicks off in Pearl River County

Breaking News

Highland Community Hospital now offering one stop shop to fight COVID

News

MHP working fatal pedestrian vs vehicle collision in George County

News

Today is August 17, 2021

News

Man charged with traveling to have sex with minor and possession and production of child pornography

News

Minneapolis man charged in child sex trafficking conspiracy

News

Merced man indicted for possessing and manufacturing 10 destructive devices

News

Federal indictment charges four men for a drug distribution conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin and fentanyl

News

Louisiana compound marketer pleads guilty to conspiracy to pay illegal kickbacks and conspiracy to defraud the United States

News

Columbia woman pleads guilty to health care fraud