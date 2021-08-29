COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida
JACKSON, Miss. – In anticipation of Hurricane Ida, all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Central and South Mississippi at Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments will be cancelled for at least Monday, August 30th and Tuesday, August 31st. Further cancellations are possible.
Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.