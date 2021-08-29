expand
Ad Spot

August 30, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida 

By Special to the Item

Published 8:57 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – In anticipation of Hurricane Ida, all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Central and South Mississippi at Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments will be cancelled for at least Monday, August 30th and Tuesday, August 31st. Further cancellations are possible.

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.

More News

Hurricane Ida plows onto Louisiana shore with 150 mph winds, now headed toward southwestern Mississippi

Today is Aug. 29, 2021

GCVHCS Monitoring Hurricane Ida, Veterans Encouraged to Prepare for Weather Event

City of Picayune to set curfew due to Hurricane Ida

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Hurricane Ida plows onto Louisiana shore with 150 mph winds, now headed toward southwestern Mississippi

News

Today is Aug. 29, 2021

News

GCVHCS Monitoring Hurricane Ida, Veterans Encouraged to Prepare for Weather Event

News

City of Picayune to set curfew due to Hurricane Ida

News

COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida 

News

Libraries in county to be closed Monday

News

Shelters now open in Pearl River County

News

Governor Reeves Issues State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ida

News

William Carey to be closed Monday due to Ida

News

State Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County  To Open Tomorrow Ahead of Hurricane Ida 

News

PRC schools to return to in-person learning Tuesday

News

PRC, Picayune and Poplarville schools to be closed Monday.

News

Opioid overdoes cause for concern

News

Cities, residents take precautions in anticipation of Ida

News

Today is Aug. 28, 2021

News

MSDH offers hurricane prep tips

News

Mexican Man Sentenced to 135 Months for Possessing with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

News

Mississippi Man Sentenced for Interstate Bank Fraud and Identity Theft Scheme

News

Governor Reeves Announces State of Mississippi Awards Healthcare Personnel Contracts for COVID-19 Response

News

Powerball Group Announces Drawing Results Delays

News

Run/Walk Challenge Starts September 1 to Celebrate Curious George’s 80th Birthday

News

Woollen Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

Sandbags available in city of Picayune

News

Today is Aug. 27, 2021