August 26, 2021

Clyde William Kelly

By Staff Report

Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Clyde William Kelly

August 14, 2021

Clyde William Kelly, age 81, of Poplarville, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Mr. Kelly was born June 16, 1940. He was a United States Coast Guard retiree.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry G. Kelly and Edna Mae Teague Kelly; one daughter, Georgeanna Kelly; one son, David Kelly; two stepsons, Hogan W. Goode, Nathaniel A. Goode; and a host of siblings and extended family.

Family members include one son, Kevin G. Kelly; two sisters, Ona Mae Miller, Betty Kelly; and his former wife, Lynn Howard.

Funeral services will be held at White Funeral Home (315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Amacker Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Kelly family.

Pearl River set to welcome Dr. Ben Carson to campus in October

Brownstone Center at Pearl River opens 2021 – 2022 season ticket sales

Extended Closed School Discharge Will Provide 115K Borrowers from ITT Technical Institute More Than $1.1B in Loan Forgiveness

Mississippi State Department of Health officials concerned about COVID cases

