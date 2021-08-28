expand
Ad Spot

August 30, 2021

Sandbag locations were set up throughout Picayune Friday to allow residents to fill their own bags. Photo by David Thornton

Cities, residents take precautions in anticipation of Ida

By David Thornton

Published 12:03 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

Hurricane Ida is expected to make land fall west of New Orleans this Sunday, Aug 29.

An emergency meeting was held Friday by Poplarville Mayor Louise Smith and the Board of Alderman in an effort to declare a state of emergency.

Coastal counties along the Mississippi Gulf Coast can expect storm surge ranging from 2-11 feet, depending on the location where Ida makes landfall. Ida will move through out the state as it weakens, meaning strong winds and heavy rain for all residents in the path. Resident in Pearl River County won’t need to worry about storm surge, but do need to keep an eye on rainfall amounts and any subsequent flash flooding that could occur.

Poplarville Fire Chief Jason Bannister advised residents to evacuate the city if possible. He said that evacuation is voluntary, not mandatory. The storm shelter at the Fairgrounds in Poplarville opened Friday at 6 p.m. with the support of the American Red Cross.

Memorial Stone Medical Center in Wiggins Mississippi will be available for special needs residents who require medical attention and need a place to shelter from the hurricane.

Residents in the Poplarville area can get sand bags for their homes before Sunday’s storm at the Nation Guard Armory.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency advises residents to have these essentials in their emergency supply kit; three day supply of water and non-perishable food, flashlight, portable radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, multipurpose tool, personal hygiene item and extra cash.

Within the city of Picayune, sandbag locations were set up at Leola Jordan Park  located on East Canal Street, JP Johnson Park on Rosa Street, Mildred Mitchell Park on Daniels Road, First United Pentecostal Church in Kendrick Lane and the lot at 1206 Pinewood Drive. It’s unclear how long sandbags will be available.

More News

Hurricane Ida plows onto Louisiana shore with 150 mph winds, now headed toward southwestern Mississippi

Today is Aug. 29, 2021

GCVHCS Monitoring Hurricane Ida, Veterans Encouraged to Prepare for Weather Event

City of Picayune to set curfew due to Hurricane Ida

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Hurricane Ida plows onto Louisiana shore with 150 mph winds, now headed toward southwestern Mississippi

News

Today is Aug. 29, 2021

News

GCVHCS Monitoring Hurricane Ida, Veterans Encouraged to Prepare for Weather Event

News

City of Picayune to set curfew due to Hurricane Ida

News

COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida 

News

Libraries in county to be closed Monday

News

Shelters now open in Pearl River County

News

Governor Reeves Issues State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ida

News

William Carey to be closed Monday due to Ida

News

State Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County  To Open Tomorrow Ahead of Hurricane Ida 

News

PRC schools to return to in-person learning Tuesday

News

PRC, Picayune and Poplarville schools to be closed Monday.

News

Opioid overdoes cause for concern

News

Cities, residents take precautions in anticipation of Ida

News

Today is Aug. 28, 2021

News

MSDH offers hurricane prep tips

News

Mexican Man Sentenced to 135 Months for Possessing with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

News

Mississippi Man Sentenced for Interstate Bank Fraud and Identity Theft Scheme

News

Governor Reeves Announces State of Mississippi Awards Healthcare Personnel Contracts for COVID-19 Response

News

Powerball Group Announces Drawing Results Delays

News

Run/Walk Challenge Starts September 1 to Celebrate Curious George’s 80th Birthday

News

Woollen Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

Sandbags available in city of Picayune

News

Today is Aug. 27, 2021