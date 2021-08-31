expand
September 1, 2021

Simmons

Charles E. Simmons, Jr.

By Staff Report

Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Charles E. Simmons, Jr.

August 29, 2021

Funeral Services for Charles E. Simmons, Jr. age 76, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Carriere.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Lee’s Chapel #1 Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Pastor Richard Ryles will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Charles Edward was very active with the American Legion Post 73. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, eating at the Casinos, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward “Ed” Simmons, Sr.; and his brothers, Billy Ray Simmons, Buddy Simmons, and Robert Simmons.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Katie Helen McCormick Simmons; his children, Roxanne (Huey) Dorr, Clint (Jennifer) Simmons, and Kyria (Joshua Askew) Simmons; his grandchildren, Kandace Dorr, Heylie (Chase) Rosinbaum, Maghen (Jimmy) Hotard, Holly (James) McMahon, and Drighten Askew; his great grandchildren, Austin Gill, Blake Gill, Brooklyn Breland, Harper Rosinbaum, Breely Hotard, Hollis Rosinbaum, Macey Holston, Beau Hotard, Hattie Rosinbaum, and Huck McMahon; his sister, Patricia Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

