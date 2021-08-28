expand
Ad Spot

August 30, 2021

Called to prayer in these troubling times

By Special to the Item

Published 12:16 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

By Jan Miller Penton

The tragic events of recent days have captured the world’s attention. I think in some ways the stench of evil pouring through my television set as I watch the evening news causes me to see what is always there lurking in the shadows.

In our wealth we can forget the poverty of others. In our pleasant surroundings and comfortable homes we can forget the desperation of many around the world. The faces of the forgotten and helpless that our living rooms are inundated with these days have always been there.

They are in America. There are lonely and forgotten people living under bridges or in camper trailers with no utilities. Why have these people gotten themselves in such dire straits we pompously say to ourselves with no real thought to the reality that circumstances could have placed us in very similar situations ourselves.

None are so blind as those who will not see, and I’m afraid that I have been blinded by complacency myself. I remember a time when I was a child that I prayed every night for some little one not to die of starvation. I always pictured in my mind some little person in Africa, and I don’t really know why except that God placed those thoughts in my heart because they were much too grown up for a little girl.

It has been a long time since I genuinely shed tears and fervently prayed for some little one far away, but the events of the past days in Afghanistan have caused me to shed many tears. The images of desperate people falling from planes or little ones lifted over barbed wire to relative safety have touched my heart.

But the thing is there are always people who desperately need our prayers, and in my selfishness I have become less and less focused on the needy in our world. Our Christian brothers and sisters are facing extreme persecution, and some have been martyred for their faith.

Fear has reached a fevered pitch throughout the world as the pandemic rages on, but human kindness has not been snuffed out. Many of the men and women who served in Afghanistan are working tirelessly to try to help their friends leave the country. Our military is always on the ready, and these brave men and women sacrifice daily to go wherever duty calls them.

I know many would complain about all sorts of things today, and maybe a day or two ago I would have joined them, but I realized something from all the heartache I have witnessed lately.

I was not saved at a young age so I could join the throng of complainers, but as a Christian I am called to prayer. I am called to help those in need however and whenever I can.

Today my prayers join many, many others as we pray for our nation, our world, and our Christian brothers and sisters facing things we can hardly imagine.

More News

Hurricane Ida plows onto Louisiana shore with 150 mph winds, now headed toward southwestern Mississippi

Today is Aug. 29, 2021

GCVHCS Monitoring Hurricane Ida, Veterans Encouraged to Prepare for Weather Event

City of Picayune to set curfew due to Hurricane Ida

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Hurricane Ida plows onto Louisiana shore with 150 mph winds, now headed toward southwestern Mississippi

News

Today is Aug. 29, 2021

News

GCVHCS Monitoring Hurricane Ida, Veterans Encouraged to Prepare for Weather Event

News

City of Picayune to set curfew due to Hurricane Ida

News

COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida 

News

Libraries in county to be closed Monday

News

Shelters now open in Pearl River County

News

Governor Reeves Issues State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ida

News

William Carey to be closed Monday due to Ida

News

State Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County  To Open Tomorrow Ahead of Hurricane Ida 

News

PRC schools to return to in-person learning Tuesday

News

PRC, Picayune and Poplarville schools to be closed Monday.

News

Opioid overdoes cause for concern

News

Cities, residents take precautions in anticipation of Ida

News

Today is Aug. 28, 2021

News

MSDH offers hurricane prep tips

News

Mexican Man Sentenced to 135 Months for Possessing with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

News

Mississippi Man Sentenced for Interstate Bank Fraud and Identity Theft Scheme

News

Governor Reeves Announces State of Mississippi Awards Healthcare Personnel Contracts for COVID-19 Response

News

Powerball Group Announces Drawing Results Delays

News

Run/Walk Challenge Starts September 1 to Celebrate Curious George’s 80th Birthday

News

Woollen Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

Sandbags available in city of Picayune

News

Today is Aug. 27, 2021