expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

Bryce Elder earned his 5th win in six starts after 7.0 innings of 4-run baseball on Tuesday

By Special to the Item

Published 9:58 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, AL – The Mississippi Braves began the second leg of the 12-game road trip on Tuesday night with a 7-4 win over the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. The M-Braves used homers by Wendell Rijo and Greyson Jenista to help propel them to the victory. Bryce Elder (W, 5-1) pitched seven innings for a fifth straight start and earned his fifth win over his past six starts.
The win moves the M-Braves to 5-2 on the road trip and back to 11-games above .500, one game ahead of Montgomery.
Romy Gonzalez homered on the first pitch from Elder in the bottom of the first for the Barons to take the lead 1-0. The M-Braves responded quickly in the top of the second as Wendell Rijo tied the game at 1-1 with his 11th home run of the season.
The tie did not last long, as Craig Dedelow opened the bottom of the second inning with a single. He came across to score a couple of batters later on a JJ Muno RBI double to regain the lead 2-1.
The M-Braves responded again as Braden Shewmake led off the top of the third inning with a single. Shea Langeliers followed with a double scoring Shewmake. A couple of batters later, Rijo singled, and Jenista followed with a three-run home run to left-centerfield to give the M-Braves the lead 5-2. The homer was Jenista’s fourth in six games and 13th on the season.
The M-Braves tacked on another run in the top of the fourth inning as Justin Dean came across to score on a double play to extend the lead to 6-2.
The Barons grabbed two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning against Elder to pull within two. Dedelow led off the inning with a solo home run to right field. Joel Booker later singled and scored on an single by Yolbert Sanchez, cutting the lead to 6-4.
Andrew Perez started the sixth inning in relief of Blake Battenfield (L, 6-5) for the Barons. Battenfield pitched 5.0 innings, with eight hits allowed, one walk, two strikeouts, and six runs, five earned.
Jenista began the top of the eighth inning with his team-leading 42nd walk. Then, after back to back outs, Dean and Rijo also walked. Trey Harris followed with a bases-loaded walk to plate Jenista for an insurance run.
Indigo Diaz (H, 2) relieved Elder and started the bottom of the eighth inning. Elder pitched 7.0 innings, scattering nine hits, one walk, nine strikeouts, and four earned runs. Elder had a shaky first few innings but was phenomenal down the stretch retiring the Barons in order three of the last four innings. Diaz was excellent in relief, striking out the side in his perfect inning of relief. Diaz now has 69 strikeouts to just 11 walks in 35.2 innings.
Brooks Wilson (S, 2) locked it down in the ninth for the M-Braves, recording the save after striking out the side.
Rijo led the 11-hit offense with a 3-for-5 night, and three runs scored. Langeliers was 2-for-5, and extended his hitting streak to six games.
Game two of the six-game series in Birmingham is on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 2.61) will start for the M-Braves against Birmingham’s RHP Kade McClure (2-4, 4.19). The first pitch for game one is 7:05 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.
The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park and host the Biloxi Shuckers again, August 10-15. The series will be highlighted by Clunker Car Night and a Cristian Pache bobblehead giveaway. Tickets may be purchased HERE, or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

More News

Mississippi COVID Update

Today is August 6, 2021

Ole Miss slotted 23rd in United soccer coaches preseason poll

High expectations for Pear River County football

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Mississippi COVID Update

News

Today is August 6, 2021

News

Aventura Veterinarian Pleads Guilty to Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography and to Creating an Animal Crush Video

News

Jeffersonville Man Sentenced For Threatening Police Officer

News

Former MacDill Airman Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Federal Prison For Sexually Exploiting Children Using The Internet

News

Tampa Man Who Set Fire To Champs Store During Civil Disturbance Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison

News

Illegal immigrant sentenced for computer security and telemarketing fraud ring targeted senior citizens

News

Council hears about efforts going on in all city departments

News

Supervisors recognize Hornet for achievements on the football field

News

Register Aug. 15 for fall Master Gardener classes

News

Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to administer funding from the FY 2021 nonprofit security grant program

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds county man

News

Today is August 5, 2021

News

Students Recognized for Accomplishments during Awards Ceremonies

News

USM Veterans Center Continues in Helping Veterans, Families Facing Food Insecurity Needs

News

USDA invests $21.7M in research innovations to improve soil health and climate smart agriculture and forestry

News

USDA Awards New Partnership Project in Mississippi to Help Mitigate Climate Change and Protect Natural Resources while Supporting America’s Producers

News

Megan James Tapped as New Dean of Students at Millsaps College

News

Free meals to all students attending all public schools in Pearl River County

News

Aldermen approve pay increase to officers working school events

News

USDA Releases Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Biobased Products Industry

News

USM Symphony Orchestra Set to Begin New Season

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft suspect

News

Today is August 4, 2021