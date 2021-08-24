expand
August 26, 2021

Varnado

Brenda Sue Varnado

By Staff Report

Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Brenda Sue Varnado

August 18, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Brenda Sue Varnado, age , 70 of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 7:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.

Brenda began her career at Picayune Police Department on April 16, 1982 and served 16 years there. She left Picayune Police Dept. on November 09, 1998, to continue  law enforcement for MDOC. She spent many hours working to keep Pearl River County safe. She retired on January 13, 2013 to spend more time with her family and friends. She was the life of the party. She was loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Earl Varnado, and Marilyn Catherine Schwartz Varnado; her life partner, Brenda Smith; her sisters, Evelyn Buck, Sandra Bradly, Sheila McMahon, and Junie Brown.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Wayne Varnado; her sisters, Belinda Maddox (Charlie) and Marilyn Legendre; numerous nieces and nephews and many other relatives.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests for contributions to be made to GLAD , 18 Tremont street  STE 950, Boston MA .02108, or Pearl River County Toys for Tots, 900 Cayten Street, Picayune, MS 39466.

