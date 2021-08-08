expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2021

Bougard Grabs Two Season Bests On Day One

By Special to the Item

Published 11:54 am Sunday, August 8, 2021

TOKYO, Japan – Erica Bougard’s quest for an Olympic medal is off to a solid start. With two season bests under her belt already, the former Mississippi State athlete sits in sixth place with 3,837 points after one day of competition.

Bougard sits just 16 points shy of her Day 1 total from the 2019 World Championships in Doha where she finished fourth and missed the podium by 90 points. She is currently 84 points outside of bronze position. The American’s medal hopes got a boost on Wednesday morning when reigning world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) pulled up with an injury in the 200m.

The Mississippi native began her first Olympic Games with a 13.14 run in the 100m hurdles, the fourth-fastest time in the field. She followed that performance with a 1.86m (6-0) clearance, which was just a centimeter shy of her personal best and good for second place in the event. She sat in silver medal position through two events.

When the heptathletes returned to the stadium for the evening session in Tokyo, Bougard continued to perform well, even in one of her weaker events. She threw a season-best 12.69m (41-7.75) on her final attempt, and closed the first day with a 24.08 run in the 200m to finish seventh in that event.

The heptathlon continues on Wednesday night, beginning at 7:40 p.m. CT with the long jump. The javelin throw will begin at 10:30 p.m., and the event continues overnight with the final event, the 800m, set for 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.

For more information on the Mississippi State track and field program, visit HailState.com and follow “HailStateTF” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Heptathlon Day 1 Results

  1. Erica Bougard, 3,837 pts

Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

  1. Erica Bougard, 13.14 (1103 pts)

Heptathlon High Jump

  1. Erica Bougard, 1.86m (6-0, 1016 pts)

Heptathlon Shot Put

  1. Erica Bougard, 12.69m (41-7.75, 707 pts)

Heptathlon 200m

  1. Erica Bougard, 24.08 (973 pts)

More News

Mendizabal Wins Round Of 64 Match At U.S. Amateur

Bougard Finishes Among World’s Top 10 In Tokyo

Ole Miss Cross Country Announces 2021 Schedule

Pen Freitas Posts Season Best In 1500m Semifinals

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

USM Professor Leads Project to Train Community Health Advisors on COVID-19 Awareness in Underserved Areas

News

USM Nursing Program Receives Funding for Oath Ceremony

News

Businesses and Public Entities to Protect Operations and Personal Information

News

USM/Medicaid Partnership Trains Providers on Person-Centered Practices

News

Today is August 8, 2021

News

New Vaccine Incentive Program Announced for USM Students

News

Meridian Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

News

Today is August 7, 2021

News

Three tips to pick out a sweet watermelon

News

500 backpacks given out at Back to School Bash

News

City of Poplarville closes City Hall again

News

Special election to decide three seats this year

News

Krewe of the Pearl announces new king and queen

News

City improvements were discussed in The Board of Alderman meeting

News

Pear Rivers neutering sale

News

Council hears how the local library system fared during pandemic

News

Mississippi COVID Update

News

Today is August 6, 2021

News

Aventura Veterinarian Pleads Guilty to Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography and to Creating an Animal Crush Video

News

Jeffersonville Man Sentenced For Threatening Police Officer

News

Former MacDill Airman Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Federal Prison For Sexually Exploiting Children Using The Internet

News

Tampa Man Who Set Fire To Champs Store During Civil Disturbance Sentenced To Five Years In Federal Prison

News

Illegal immigrant sentenced for computer security and telemarketing fraud ring targeted senior citizens

News

Council hears about efforts going on in all city departments