Bougard Grabs Two Season Bests On Day One

TOKYO, Japan – Erica Bougard’s quest for an Olympic medal is off to a solid start. With two season bests under her belt already, the former Mississippi State athlete sits in sixth place with 3,837 points after one day of competition.

Bougard sits just 16 points shy of her Day 1 total from the 2019 World Championships in Doha where she finished fourth and missed the podium by 90 points. She is currently 84 points outside of bronze position. The American’s medal hopes got a boost on Wednesday morning when reigning world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) pulled up with an injury in the 200m.

The Mississippi native began her first Olympic Games with a 13.14 run in the 100m hurdles, the fourth-fastest time in the field. She followed that performance with a 1.86m (6-0) clearance, which was just a centimeter shy of her personal best and good for second place in the event. She sat in silver medal position through two events.

When the heptathletes returned to the stadium for the evening session in Tokyo, Bougard continued to perform well, even in one of her weaker events. She threw a season-best 12.69m (41-7.75) on her final attempt, and closed the first day with a 24.08 run in the 200m to finish seventh in that event.

The heptathlon continues on Wednesday night, beginning at 7:40 p.m. CT with the long jump. The javelin throw will begin at 10:30 p.m., and the event continues overnight with the final event, the 800m, set for 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.

For more information on the Mississippi State track and field program, visit HailState.com and follow “HailStateTF” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Heptathlon Day 1 Results

Erica Bougard, 3,837 pts

Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Erica Bougard, 13.14 (1103 pts)

Heptathlon High Jump

Erica Bougard, 1.86m (6-0, 1016 pts)

Heptathlon Shot Put

Erica Bougard, 12.69m (41-7.75, 707 pts)

Heptathlon 200m