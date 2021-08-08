expand
Bougard Finishes Among World’s Top 10 In Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan – Mississippi State’s Erica Bougard placed ninth in the heptathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Bougard’s 6,379 points were 211 shy of podium pace and 412 short of the Olympic champion, Nafissatou Thiam (BEL).

After a strong start on the first day that had her in silver-medal position, Bougard couldn’t hit her stride on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The former national champion approached a personal best in the javelin, but she couldn’t overcome struggles in the long jump and 800m, two of her stronger events.

Bougard’s second day began with a 6.06m (19-10.75) effort in the long jump, which was good for 868 points. Her career best, however, is 6.62m (21-8.75) which would have given her more than 1,000 points. She tossed the javelin 46.60m (152-10), which landed just 15 centimeters shy of her personal best and just one point off her career-best point total in the event.

The American needed to make up more than 200 points in the 800m, and entered with the quickest career best in the field. She led her heat through 400m, but faded to finish 11th in 2:15.92, more than seven seconds and 100 points off of her best.

Bougard was MSU’s best finisher at the games across the four events that saw Bulldogs compete. She was one of three Americans to land in the top 10 of the heptathlon, but the nation’s medal drought will continue. The last American to win a heptathlon medal was Hyleas Fountain in 2008.

For more information on the Mississippi State track and field program, visit HailState.com and follow “HailStateTF” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Heptathlon Results

  1. Erica Bougard, 6,379 pts

Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

  1. Erica Bougard, 13.14 (1103 pts)

Heptathlon High Jump

  1. Erica Bougard, 1.86m (6-0, 1016 pts)

Heptathlon Shot Put

  1. Erica Bougard, 12.69m (41-7.75, 707 pts)

Heptathlon 200m

  1. Erica Bougard, 24.08 (973 pts)

Heptathlon Long Jump

  1. Erica Bougard, 6.06m (19-10.75, 868 pts)

Heptathlon Javelin

  1. Erica Bougard, 46.60m (152-10, 794 pts)

Heptathlon 800m

  1. Erica Bougard, 2:15.92 (880 pts)

