August 19, 2021

Blue Wahoos hold off Biloxi Shuckers in season opener

By Special to the Item

Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

By Garrett Greene

Biloxi Shuckers

The Biloxi Shuckers (33-58) were stymied with men in scoring position in a 2-1 defeat against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (46-45) on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos struck first in the bottom of the second. Galli Cribbs Jr. hit a ground rule double with one out in the frame and Peyton Burdick followed with a single to right, driving in Cribbs to put the Wahoos up 1-0. RHP Justin Bullock (L, 2-2) would walk a batter but stranded two men in scoring position to hold the Wahoos to just one run.

An error cost the Shuckers another run in the bottom of the fifth. Burdick reached on a throwing error by David Fry with one out in the inning and J.J. Bleday doubled to right field, scoring Burdick to make it 2-0 in favor of the Wahoos.

RHP Kyle Nicolas (W, 2-0) worked around traffic all night for the Wahoos as Biloxi put at least one man on base in each of his five innings. All told, Biloxi left 11 men on base.

The Shuckers finally cracked the scoreboard in the eighth. Alexander Palma hit a bouncer to short that was bobbled by Cribbs, allowing Palma to reach on an error. LHP Andrew Nardi (H,2) walked the next two batters, loading up the bases. RHP Colton Hock (S, 14) entered the contest to face pinch hitter Chad Spanberger, who worked a full count before drawing a walk, forcing in a run to bring the Shuckers within one at 2-1. Gabe Holt, who had come on to pinch run in the top of the seventh, bounced out to second for the last out in the frame, leaving the tying run at third.

In the ninth, Mitch Longo singled with two outs to bring Garrett Mitchell to the plate, but the Shuckers’ outfielder lined out to deep center, bringing the game to a close.

Biloxi continues their series with the Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Noah Zavolas (4-6, 5.01) is set to start for the Shuckers against Wahoos’ RHP Max Meyer (6-1, 2.00) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin’ WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

ABOUT THE BILOXI SHUCKERS:

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

