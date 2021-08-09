Biloxi PD asks for assistance to locate missing teen
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to locate a reported
runaway/ missing juvenile. Madelyn J. Creel (age 16), pictured below, allegedly ran away from home
on or about July 25, 2021, in the 1500 block of Pelican Bayou Dr. Madelyn Creel (age 16) is
described as being about 5-06” tall and weighs about 190 lbs. She has brown hair and gray/ blue
eyes. She also reportedly has a small scar on her forehead between her eye brows.