Biloxi PD asks for assistance to locate missing teen

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to locate a reported

runaway/ missing juvenile. Madelyn J. Creel (age 16), pictured below, allegedly ran away from home

on or about July 25, 2021, in the 1500 block of Pelican Bayou Dr. Madelyn Creel (age 16) is

described as being about 5-06” tall and weighs about 190 lbs. She has brown hair and gray/ blue

eyes. She also reportedly has a small scar on her forehead between her eye brows.