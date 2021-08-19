expand
August 19, 2021

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announces sentencing in $4-Million Medicaid Fraud case

By Special to the Item

Published 1:30 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

On, August 17, 2021, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson sentenced Regina Thomas owner of the former Total Healthcare Network, Inc., on five counts of Medicaid Fraud, totaling $4,091,208.09 in over-billing and billing for services not rendered.

 

“Medicaid is an important part of our social safety net, helping those who cannot afford to pay for the healthcare services they need,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “When healthcare providers defraud Medicaid, they not only cheat the taxpayers who support this program; they also violate the trust of the people who depend on it. I commend the prosecutors and investigators of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for the work they do to protect the integrity of the Medicaid program.”

 

Regina Thomas of Bolton, Mississippi, a Licensed Practical Nurse, operated Total Healthcare Network, Inc. in Jackson until 2019, offering respite care and personal care services. On a referral from the Division of Medicaid, the Attorney General’s Office began an investigation into suspected excessive billing, billing for services not rendered, and abandonment of an audit. The investigation resulted in uncovering more than $4 million in suspected fraud over a period of 5 years, between January 1, 2015 and December 5, 2019.

 

Bolton pled guilty and was sentenced to serve 5 years, with five years post-release supervision, and was ordered to make restitution of the full $4,091,208.09. She was remanded to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

