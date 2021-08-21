expand
August 22, 2021

Arrests collected on Aug. 19, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 8:29 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

Ayana Sikiayla Brown, 33, 849 Herrin Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 12, for two counts of contempt of court.

Chad Michael Jacobsen, 35, 8012 Fishhook Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 12, for possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Stephan Lassiter, 38, 11 Oak Hill Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 12, for domestic violence.

Steven Huel West, 55, 6213 Necaise Anna Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 12, for reckless driving, resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct.

Ethan Paul Ray Everett, 20, 14061 Pleasant Hill Rd.; arrested on Aug. 13, for contempt of court.

Jonathan Theo Culpepper, 29, 1 Varnado Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 14, for disorderly conduct and public drunk/profanity.

Kennis Jeodrick Loper, 19, 31188 McGowin Rd., Angie, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 14, for simple domestic violence.

Jennifer Claire Malley, 33, 208 Dozier St.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 14, for DUI.

Donyelle Patricia Neiper, 35, 713 Mitchell St.; arrested Aug. 14, for disorderly conduct.

Jason Eugene Sanders, 45, 52 John Deere Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 14, for DUI.

Alisha Machante Washington, 23, 1501 Rosa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 14, for simple domestic violence.

Jacob Ryan Strickland, 19, 513 Old Highway 11, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 15, for three counts of contempt of court.

Richard Brian Verret, 19, 102 Tierra Lago Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 15, for DUI.

Christopher Brian Beech, 35, 1042 Old Wiggins Highway, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 16, for animal cruelty.

Rodney Ladell Ceasar, 51, 583 Carroll St., Apt. B; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 16, for domestic violence.

Anthony James Giavotella, 49, 890 Hickory Grove Rd., Lumberton; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 16, for probation violation.

Kami Louise Burlette, 32, 25756 Karly Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 17, for shoplifting.

Hunter Frank Crane, 25, 635 Carroll Ave., Apt. 616, Bay St. Louis; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 17, for disorderly conduct and careless driving.

Jason Scott Moore, 44, 38 Lenoir Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MHP on Aug. 17, for DUI, no insurance and careless driving.

Shalee Inez Pickett Nowell, 45, 488 Anchor Lake Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 17, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Joshua Ramon Smith, 37, 15 Lasha Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 17, for foreign fugitive warrant and two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Clinton Fay Stevens, 40, 5188 Highway 43 N., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 17, for commercial burglary.

Chad William Roddy, 41, 11262 Savannah Road, Folsom, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 18, for contempt of court.

Dealphunzo Lavon Smith, 52, 704 Hunt St.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 18, for DUI third.

Mark Steven Wilcox, 39, 22 Lakeview Rd.; arrested on Aug. 18, for 13 counts of contempt of court and domestic violence.

