Agnes Jean “Jeanie” Cuevas

August 21, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial for Agnes Jean “Jeanie” Cuevas, age 73, of Poplarville, MS, who passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Burial will be in Standard Sand Hill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Khoa Phi Vo will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com