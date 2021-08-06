expand
August 8, 2021

500 backpacks given out at Back to School Bash

By David Thornton

Published 4:49 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

The Back To School Bash drew dozens of families to Snyder Park on July 31.

During the event, volunteers from several local clubs and groups handed out 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies along with 200 sets school of uniforms, said event organizer Wanda Worley.

The event was hosted by Village Strong and organized by Worley. A list of local organizations helped with this event either by being there the day of the event or by donating supplies, including Smile Doctors, All Occasion Truck Club, CCHWY, Yunity, Exchange Club of Picayune, Christian Life, Goodyear Baptist Church, Redemption Church, The Love of SCA and The Pearl River County Democratic Executive Committee.

Sylvia Stanton of Picayune was the winner of a Samsung Galaxy Tablet during a free drawing held by the Pearl River County Democratic Executive Committee. PRCDEC Member Ruthie Long donated the tablet for the drawing.

