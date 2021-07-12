Winning streak snapped by Wahoos on Sunday, 10-4

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves saw their six-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon at the hands of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 10-4.

Despite the loss, the M-Braves took five of six from Pensacola (34-26) and hit the road with the best record in the Double-A South at 37-23.

M-Braves starter Spencer Strider got the first batter to ground out in the top of the first, then walked five-straight Blue Wahoos to make it 2-0. Galli Cribbs Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to center on Strider’s 34th pitch of the inning, and it was 3-0. The Knoxville, TN native exited after 0.2 innings, allowing five runs on five walks. Kurt Hoekstra took over and gave up back-to-back singles, and Pensacola led 5-0 after the top of the first inning.

The M-Braves responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning against Miami Marlins’ #4 prospect Edward Cabrera (W, 2-1). With one out, Drew Lugbauer hit a two-run home run scoring Justin Dean, who opened the frame with a walk. The 446-foot homer sailed over the batter’s eye in centerfield and was Lugbauer’s seventh on the season and 68th for the Braves.

Later with two outs, Braden Shewmake hit a double and then scored on the second triple of the series by Jefrey Ramos to make it 5-3. Jalen Miller hit a ball off the top of the left-field wall for a double, and Ramos scored to trim the Wahoos lead to one at 5-4.

Cabrera settled down from there, retiring 13-straight M-Braves from the second inning to the sixth inning and 14 of 15 batters to finish his 5.2 innings. Cabrera struck out seven and walked one, yielding four runs on five hits.

Pensacola extended their lead to 7-4 in the second inning with a pair of runs and added single runs in the fourth, fifth, and seventh innings.

The M-Braves used six total pitchers in the game on Sunday. Brooks Wilson pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts running his scoreless streak to 8.2 innings over his last six appearances.

Ramos upped his hitting streak to five games and led the M-Braves offense with a 2-for-4 afternoon at the plate with the triple and RBI. The 23-year-old had four extra-base hits in the series and reached base safely nine times. Lugbauer was 3-for-4 with the home run, a double, and a single, extending his hitting streak to five games.

The M-Braves hit the road for a six-game series at Tennessee on Tuesday, following an off-day Monday. LHP Hayden Deal (1-2, 3.98) is scheduled to start the M-Braves. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park, July 20-25. For tickets, and information on upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

